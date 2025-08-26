Innospec and International Justice Mission (IJM) Enter Second Year of Partnership to Protect Palm Oil Workers in Indonesia

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP), a global leader in specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce that its Performance Chemicals business has entered the second year of its partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM), aimed at increasing protections for palm oil workers in Indonesia and advancing the fight against forced labor and human trafficking.

Launched in 2024, this partnership is driven by a shared commitment to uphold human rights and promote ethical labor practices. Over the past year, the collaboration has delivered significant progress in strengthening protections for vulnerable workers within the palm oil industry, including:

Training of over 50 law enforcement and government officials on human rights and business practices

Promoting of the digital complaint system, “SUDAHI,” enabling workers to safely report labor violations

Providing sensitization and advocacy training for labor representatives

Launching a national awareness campaign addressing safe migration and human trafficking

Expanding trauma-informed care and survivor support services



Building on these achievements, the partnership will now expand its reach to additional provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Key initiatives for 2025 include planning and implementation of aftercare systems for survivors of forced labor.

Bruce McDonald, President of Performance Chemicals at Innospec, said, “We believe that protecting workers’ rights is not just a moral obligation but also fundamental to building sustainable supply chains. We are incredibly proud of the progress IJM has made so far through our partnership and remain committed to supporting their vital work. Our continued collaboration is helping to reshape the palm oil industry in Indonesia into one where dignity and fairness prevail.”

Peter Williams, International Justice Mission, Regional President, Asia Pacific, said, “We deeply value Innospec’s steadfast commitment to protecting vulnerable workers in the palm oil industry in West Kalimantan province, Indonesia. The partnership has been instrumental in advancing IJM’s mission to uphold dignity, fairness and justice in supply chains. Together, we are addressing exploitation and pursuing new standards for ethical labor practices in West Kalimantan and Indonesia.”

To learn more about the Innospec-IJM partnership and its impact, please visit: https://innospecsustainability.com/social/key-social-partnerships/fighting-modern-slavery-in-the-palm-oil-industry/

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

