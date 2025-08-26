VIMG Advances Lancelin South as a Model for Sustainable Coastal Development

Lancelin South is setting a new standard for sustainable coastal living, with each project stage selling out quickly. Guided by renewable energy goals and resilience-based design, VIMG’s flagship development shows how large-scale communities can grow while mitigating climate risks and safeguarding long-term coastal lifestyles.

PERTH, Wash., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIMG is advancing one of Western Australia’s most significant new master-planned communities, Lancelin South, positioned as a secure and sustainable response to ongoing coastal erosion challenges in the region.

Located just under 100 kilometres north of Perth, Lancelin South spans over 11,000 hectares, including more than 8,700 hectares of development reserve land and 1,775 hectares allocated for holiday development. The project holds approvals for 4,000 large-scale residential lots, with future plans for tens of thousands more, alongside parks, solar infrastructure, walkable streets, and community facilities.

Unlike many coastal towns grappling with erosion and rising sea levels, Lancelin South is located on elevated land, well inland from erosion-affected zones. Coastal hazard mapping and elevation data confirm that the development is excluded from all State Government erosion and inundation risk areas, even under worst-case climate scenarios.

This strategic inland positioning offers confidence to future residents and investors, ensuring that while they enjoy the benefits of living near the coast, they remain protected from the direct impacts of shoreline changes and environmental degradation. This provides future residents with long-term security while preserving access to a coastal lifestyle.

“Lancelin South represents a proactive approach to development in Western Australia’s coastal regions,” said Martin Haddad, VIMG’s Marketing Director. “By planning inland and above sea level, we are delivering a community that combines lifestyle, affordability, and resilience, without the risks faced by other coastal towns.”

The development also incorporates sustainability as a core focus, with plans for the community to eventually operate on 100% renewable energy, positioning it as one of Australia’s first entirely green-powered towns. This commitment to sustainability is embedded in every stage of planning, from energy use to community infrastructure, and reflects a growing shift in regional development priorities toward cleaner, long-term solutions. Each released stage of the project has sold out, reflecting strong demand from both local and interstate buyers seeking secure coastal living.

Lancelin itself has experienced erosion-related challenges, with infrastructure loss and costly shoreline repairs highlighted in recent council reports. Lancelin South offers an alternative: a community strategically positioned to avoid these risks while supporting long-term growth and investment.

With its size, renewable energy ambitions, and erosion-resilient location, Lancelin South is being recognised as a model for how coastal towns can grow sustainably while avoiding environmental vulnerability.

Founded in 2009, VIMG is an independent Australian development firm with a diversified portfolio across residential, commercial, industrial, and energy projects. The company is focused on delivering sustainable, large-scale developments with long-term community and environmental resilience at their core. VIMG’s flagship project, Lancelin South, reflects its commitment to combining quality design, sustainability, and future-focused planning.

