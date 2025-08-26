JAMining Announces Milestone of Over 8 Million Registered Users Driving Global Expansion

JAMining reaches 8+ million users across 60+ countries, reporting $150+ million annual revenue with 210%+ growth. The compliant cloud mining platform offers AI-driven cryptocurrency contracts with hardware investment eliminated, targeting further expansion into emerging markets.





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAMining announced Tuesday that its user base has grown to over 8.45 million registered users across more than 60 countries. This builds on the company's milestone of reaching 8 million users in May and represents substantial growth for the blockchain financial technology company specializing in compliant cloud mining services.

The platform eliminates traditional mining barriers through its cloud-based infrastructure and reported annual revenue exceeding $150 million in fiscal 2024, achieving a growth rate surpassing 210%. This performance places the company among the fastest-growing businesses in the blockchain technology sector.

The company's cloud mining platform enables users worldwide to initiate contracts with major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP, while requiring zero hardware investment. Users receive daily returns denominated in U.S. dollars and recover their original assets upon contract expiration.

Traditional cryptocurrency mining has created significant barriers that JAMining systematically addresses. Hardware costs often require substantial upfront investments of thousands of dollars, while technical complexity excludes many participants.

The platform's most popular offerings include the "BTC Shining Listing" and "DOGE Intelligent Innovation" contracts. Due to their high daily yields, these products have attracted considerable investor interest. Company data reveals that users maintain retention rates exceeding 85%.

"We have successfully served more than 8.45 million registered users since our platform launch, with extremely high user retention and repurchase rates," said Anna W. Hitchens of JAMining. "Our platform emphasizes investment stability, security, transparency, and ease of use, making it suitable for investors of all levels."

Hitchens noted that the platform's design philosophy prioritizes user experience alongside financial returns. "The cloud mining industry reaches an inflection point where accessibility and sustainability will determine long-term success. We position ourselves to lead this transformation toward mainstream Web3 infrastructure integration."

JAMining distinguishes itself through global financial compliance qualifications, environmentally friendly cloud computing infrastructure, and an automated profit distribution mechanism powered by artificial intelligence. The company claims to be the first cloud mining platform to apply AI to profit contract allocation.

May marked the company's achievement of 8 million registered users and completion of a green upgrade of its global servers. JAMining serves markets across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Over the next 12 months, expansion efforts will focus on South America and African emerging markets. All revenue contracts operate under internal compliance systems and external audit supervision.

JAMining competes with established players like Bitdeer, Genesis Mining, and Binance Pool. The company differentiates itself through regulatory compliance, user accessibility, and AI-driven optimization.

JAMining is a blockchain financial technology company that provides compliant cloud mining services to users worldwide. The platform offers cryptocurrency mining contracts with hardware investment requirements eliminated, featuring AI-driven profit distribution and dollar settlement systems across major digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP.

