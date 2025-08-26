Firmani + Associates Partner Annie Alley Recognized as 2025 PRSA Puget Sound Public Relations Professional of the Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annie Alley, a longtime leader and co-owner at integrated public relations and marketing agency Firmani + Associates (F+A), was honored by the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Puget Sound chapter as the 2025 Public Relations Professional of the Year.

The PR Professional of the Year Award recognizes the Puget Sound-area public relations leader who has best demonstrated professionalism, innovation and involvement in public relations over the past year.

Alley has built her career on forming close partnerships with executives in professional services, healthcare, Consumer Packaged Goods and manufacturing, and by navigating complex business and organizational challenges through targeted, integrated communication and marketing strategies. She leads the firm’s behavioral health practice and directs F+A’s work with a range of nationally recognized organizations and brands, from leading trial attorneys to industrial manufacturers to makers of better-for-you beverages. She also co-manages the agency’s career development programs to provide all team members with opportunities for growth.

“Annie is so deserving of this recognition, and we’re incredibly proud of the many ways she’s earned it through years of hard work and results,” said Kristi Herriott, managing partner at F+A. “Annie brings a refreshing combination of positive energy, tenacity and expertise to everything she does, and her genuine style of leadership continues to inspire her clients and colleagues. I look forward to celebrating many more achievements ahead together.”

At the August 20 awards ceremony, F+A also earned three Summit Awards, the highest honor the PRSA Puget Sound chapter bestows on PR work and individual program components.

The night’s honors shone a spotlight on the core values that define F+A and foster the firm’s culture of excellence, innovation, integrity and collaboration, which empowers clients and team members alike.

Longtime equity partners Alley and Herriott continue to lead F+A’s evolution in a rapidly changing media and marketing landscape by building on their 2024 acquisition of the firm from founder Mark Firmani and completing a Washington state certification as a woman-owned business enterprise. Together with a dynamic team of demonstrated communications and marketing professionals, they focus on blending time-tested staples of PR, including sharp media relations, outcomes-based content and creative development, with innovative digital strategies to ensure brands and thought leaders connect with their stakeholders amid the rising prevalence of AI platforms and generative search.

“This is 100 percent a team win,” Alley said in her acceptance remarks. “I’ve wanted to build a career in PR since I was in high school, and am grateful to be living that vision today, thanks largely to incredible mentorship, team members and inspiring leaders at my client organizations.”

Alley joined F+A in 2001 as a professional intern, following her graduation from Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. The agency has remained her professional home for most of her career, in addition to roles at Kovak-Likly Communications and the Healthcare Innovation & Technology Lab. Outside of work, Alley proudly volunteers as a board member for Dignity Period, supporting opportunities for girls and women through menstrual health and education.

About Firmani + Associates Inc.

F+A is a trusted integrated marketing and PR firm based in Seattle, with a national footprint. For three decades, we’ve served clients in professional services, healthcare, consumer goods and beyond. We’re women-owned, powered by a team of exceptional professionals. More at www.firmani.com.

