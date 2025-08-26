Novo Holdings Announces Sale of KabaFusion

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Holdings, a leading healthcare investment firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to successfully exit its investment in KabaFusion (the “Company”). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2010, KabaFusion is a leading U.S. provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies, serving patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, ambulatory infusion sites, and home health agencies.

Since partnering with Novo Holdings in November 2022, KabaFusion has meaningfully expanded its geographic footprint, enhanced its ambulatory infusion capabilities, and broadened its therapeutic offerings, all while maintaining the highest levels of clinical quality and the Company’s patient-first approach to care delivery.

Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, said: “When we first invested in KabaFusion, we were impressed with their clinical leadership and patient-first approach. During our partnership, the Company has expanded its national presence and nearly doubled in size. We commend Founder and CEO Dr. Sohail Masood and the entire KabaFusion management team for their extraordinary work in executing the Company’s value creation plan and delivering such impressive growth, with patients at the center of everything they do.”

Abhijeet Lele, Senior Partner and Head of U.S. Principal Investments at Novo Holdings, added: “We have been delighted to be a part of KabaFusion’s growth trajectory and to have partnered with them on expansion initiatives to bring convenient and cost-effective therapy access to a broader array of patients. The Company has found a terrific new partner in Nautic Partners, and we wish the KabaFusion team continued success on their mission to deliver excellent patient care.”

KabaFusion Founder and CEO Dr. Sohail Masood said: “I am grateful for our current investor, Novo Holdings, whose partnership has been instrumental to our success. I also deeply appreciate the exceptional contributions of our talented team. As we enter this next chapter, we look forward to our new partnership and continuing to deliver on KabaFusion’s patient-first mission.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor, Goodwin Procter and Linklaters served as legal counsel, and Epstein Becker & Green served as regulatory counsel to KabaFusion.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The Company serves patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by CEO Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The Company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk and Novonesis and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Planetary Health Investments, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of USD 148 billion.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation’s mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

Media Contact

Dora González

Senior Public Relations Specialist

dopg@novo.dk