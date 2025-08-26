CA FWD, 21st Century Alliance, and CalMatters to Host Governor Candidate Forum at California Economic Summit in Stockton on October 23

Stockton, California, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Forward (CA FWD) is excited to announce the first Governor Candidate Forum focused on the economy on October 23 in Stockton, CA. Top candidates for governor will have the opportunity to address pressing economic challenges and opportunities facing California, and field questions on why they are best suited to lead the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Stockton serves as an ideal backdrop for this important discussion, given its unique position as the most diverse city in America, sitting at the intersection of industrial and agricultural production and new technologies like advanced energy systems.

The forum will immediately follow this year’s California Economic Summit, CA FWD’s annual event that brings together over 1,000 business, civic, and community leaders from across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

Forum hosts include:

CA FWD, a multi-partisan group aimed at building a New California Economy that is sustainable, resilient, and inclusive

The 21st Century Alliance, a nonpartisan movement of advocates who want to see California thrive and bring more accountability to government

CalMatters, a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization covering California’s most pressing issues while holding our leaders accountable

“California Economic Summit attendees from across the state will be eager to hear from gubernatorial candidates on their concrete plans for a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economy,” says CA FWD CEO Kate Gordon. “This forum will provide a unique opportunity for our attendees to hear candidates speak at this critical time in California about how they plan to address historic issues of inequality and affordability, while also continuing to drive the state’s leadership on innovation and policy reform.”

“California faces challenges that require smart leadership to solve and the courage to make tough decisions. The 21st Century Alliance is committed to supporting leaders who will put results over politics and get things done. We're grateful to these candidates for their willingness to serve, and look forward to a thoughtful conversation,” says Brian Brennan, Executive Director of the 21st Century Alliance.

“Californians deserve to meet the candidates in person and hear them answer the state’s most pressing questions in an unrehearsed and unscripted forum,” says Neil Chase, CEO of CalMatters.

The forum is an essential moment for the public to hear directly from those vying for the state's highest office. Confirmed candidates so far include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former California State Controller Betty Yee.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Summit and Forum free of charge. Interested journalists should contact Sarah Walsh for registration instructions.

California Forward (CA FWD) is a multi-partisan, non-profit organization building a New California Economy that is sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. We support economic growth using a regions-up approach, stewarding state resources, and building resilience in the face of a changing economy and climate. This ongoing work is done in collaboration with diverse partners—including our California Stewardship Network and leaders from business, community, government, labor, and more. We convene annually at our California Economic Summit, where we work with these partners and others to continue improving and developing programs, policies, resources, and solutions for a truly sustainable economic model.

The 21st Century Alliance is a group of political philanthropists, civic leaders and advocacy groups who are focused on improving the quality of life in California by growing housing supply, raising K-12 student outcomes and promoting long-term economic and fiscal sustainability. We support state legislators who demonstrate political courage and seek measurable results on the state’s most important challenges.

CalMatters is a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization bringing Californians stories that probe, explain and explore solutions to quality-of-life issues while holding our leaders accountable. It is the only journalism outlet dedicated to covering America’s biggest state, 39 million Californians and the world’s fourth largest economy. Its mission is to improve California’s democracy by making its government more transparent and accountable and giving Californians the information they need to understand and engage with that government.

