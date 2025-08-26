Smart Green Mobility LTD Leads the Way in Shared E-Mobility, Driving Global Low-Carbon Urban Transformation

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global urbanization accelerates and the challenges of climate change intensify, low-carbon mobility has become an essential component of urban development strategies worldwide. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the United States, Smart Green Mobility LTD (SGM) is spearheading this transformation through its shared electric micro-mobility platform and innovative green technologies, helping cities transition toward smarter and more sustainable transportation systems.

Since its inception, SGM has embraced the core principles of “shared, smart, and zero-carbon.” Today, the company operates a fleet of more than 300,000 electric bikes and scooters across over 280 cities in 30+ countries on five continents, serving a global user base of more than 8 million riders and enabling 250,000 trips daily. This model not only offers users a convenient and efficient green mobility solution but also helps cities reduce congestion, cut emissions, and strike a balance between environmental protection and mobility needs.





Leveraging IoT and AI technologies, SGM ensures real-time monitoring of vehicle conditions and predictive demand management. This significantly increases fleet utilization, reduces idle trips and energy waste, and lowers carbon emissions across operations. SGM has also pledged to power all operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. Every ride on an SGM vehicle represents a tangible contribution to urban carbon-reduction goals.

Beyond technological innovation, SGM prioritizes social responsibility. In markets such as India, the company has directly created more than 200,000 jobs across operations, technology, customer service, and other functions—stimulating local supply chains and supporting regional economic growth. At the same time, SGM actively participates in philanthropic initiatives, including educational sponsorships and medical aid programs, improving living conditions for disadvantaged communities and reinforcing the connection between shared mobility and social good.

SGM also introduces an online vehicle deployment program that allows users to participate in fleet distribution through the mobile app and earn long-term returns. This model enhances resource allocation efficiency while building a value-redistribution chain within the sharing economy—aligning platform growth with user benefits, and uniting economic performance with social value creation.

Looking ahead, SGM plans to expand its global footprint, forging partnerships with more governments and municipalities to integrate shared e-mobility into public transportation networks and develop comprehensive low-carbon mobility solutions. At the company’s most recent leadership forum, the CEO stated:

“Our mission is not only to provide smarter ways of moving through cities, but also to help urban communities worldwide achieve their carbon-neutrality goals through sustainable mobility models.”

As shared electric transportation continues to gain momentum worldwide, SGM is solidifying its position as an industry leader, powered by renewable energy, intelligent fleet management, and compliance-driven operations. The company is emerging as a key driver of low-carbon transformation and smart mobility on a global scale.