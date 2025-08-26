Rising as One, Shining as Many - Global New Material International opens a new chapter for Zhejiang entrepreneurs going global on 29 August 2025

Hong Kong, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global industrial chain undergoes reconstruction and China's manufacturing industry moves towards a "breakthrough in quality", Zhejiang entrepreneurs step onto the international stage once again.

On August 29, 2025, a significant event for the globalization of China's materials industry will begin at Xizi Hotel in Hangzhou. Here, the Acquisition Closing Ceremony of Global New Material International's acquisition of Merck’s SUSONITY as well as the Launch Ceremony of GNMI’s Asia-Pacific Headquarters will be held, symbolizing the largest cross-border acquisition in China's pearlescent materials industry is entering a new phase.

It is more than just a ceremony; it is a strategic declaration for the future.

One month ago in Frankfurt, Germany, Global New Material International, Asia's leader in pearlescent effect materials and synthetic mica, officially closed the acquisition deal of Merck's global Surface Solutions business (SUSONITY). The €665 million deal is the largest cross-border acquisition in China's pearlescent materials industry.

A front-runner in China’s reform and opening-up drive, Zhejiang has consistently taken the lead in global exploration. GNMI's acquisition of Merck’s SUSONITY goes far beyond the traditional sense of capital export or market expansion; it represents the deep integration of global resources in terms of technology, branding, channels and culture. Hangzhou was chosen as the venue for the closing ceremony because, following the merger and acquisition, the Asia-Pacific headquarters of Global New Material International will be located in Tonglu, Hangzhou. This aims to leverage the industrial ecosystem and talent resources of the Yangtze River Delta to create a "Symbiotic Engine" that drives global industrial progress.





Another highlight of the event is the Forum on Corporate Internationalization and Cross-border Integration Practices, which will bring together industry leaders, experts, scholars, and business representatives. Su Ertian, the Chairman and CEO of Global New Material International, will deliver a keynote speech, sharing in-depth insights into the reconstruction of the global materials industry value chain, and the experiences of Zhejiang entrepreneurs going global.

This day marks a significant milestone and the beginning of a new voyage for GNMI. The acquisition of SUSONITY epitomizes the globalization process of Zhejiang entrepreneurs and the Chinese manufacturing industry. It sends out a clear message that, in today's profoundly changing global economic landscape, discourse power on a global scale can only be gained through active integration, openness and coexistence.

On 29 August, let us gather in Hangzhou to witness this historic moment and focus on the new paradigm of Zhejiang entrepreneurs’ globalization - from "going global" to " integrating in" - and explore new paths and a new future for the internationalization of Chinese enterprises.



