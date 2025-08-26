ThreatDiscover Expands Globally with Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

Rosemont, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosemont, Illinois - August 26, 2025 -

ThreatDiscover, a top player in Cyber Threat Intelligence, is excited to announce its expansion beyond its European roots to now include enterprises across North America and Asia. The ThreatDiscover Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is celebrated for its ability to provide a detailed view of attack surfaces, helping businesses defend against many cyber threats that come with the fast-changing digital landscape.

As it broadens its global reach, this Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform stays committed to strong security and adherence to regulations. It empowers businesses to spot and tackle potential risks before they turn into major problems. With its advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform, ThreatDiscover creates a zero-noise environment, only offering high-quality threat alerts that businesses can act on. By removing false positives in vulnerability detection, the platform lets businesses focus on real threats, reducing the burden of unnecessary alerts.

Their services include access to skilled security analysts, comprehensive domain and subdomain discovery, web applications, and API mapping, along with cybersecurity compliance monitoring. On top of these, ThreatDiscover provides a unique service that takes down phishing websites, acting as a strong defense against online brand impersonation.

CEO of ThreatDiscover, stated, "Expanding our services globally allows us to bring our unified approach to threat detection to a wider audience. The cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving, and we want to ensure businesses worldwide can benefit from our Zero-Noise Vulnerability Detection, enabling stress-free cybersecurity management."

ThreatDiscover highlights extensive asset discovery by actively and passively scanning for hidden web applications and APIs, reducing attack surface risks without interrupting operations. The platform uses reliable data sources such as Shodan and Censys for real-time monitoring and offers expert support from security analysts.

A key aspect of ThreatDiscover's service is CyberSecurity Risk Scoring. This provides businesses a clear view of their website's cybersecurity risk level based on various factors like DNS configuration, application security, and IP reputation. Companies can use this to prioritize their cybersecurity efforts effectively.



ThreatDiscover's advanced Dark Web Monitoring capabilities provide organizations with crucial visibility into hidden cyber threats before they materialize into active attacks. By continuously scanning dark web forums, marketplaces, and encrypted channels, the platform detects compromised credentials, stolen corporate data, and emerging threats targeting specific organizations. This proactive intelligence enables businesses to reset exposed passwords, strengthen defenses, and prevent data breaches before cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities.



The network services discovery feature gives businesses a detailed view of their online infrastructure, solidifying ThreatDiscover's position as a leader in offering unmatched protection against digital threats. The platform also ensures compliance with industry regulations, like NIS2, which is essential for businesses in regulated sectors.

Designed to be cloud-native, ThreatDiscover's platform provides scalability and security without requiring installations. This allows businesses to securely access security intelligence from different locations. Hosted in Germany, the data residency policies meet GDPR standards, ensuring transparent processes and strong access controls.

CEO of ThreatDiscover also emphasized, "Our global expansion represents our commitment to spreading efficient and reliable cyber threat protection worldwide. As businesses face increased cyber threats, it's crucial they have access to a platform that not only covers all bases but helps maintain a secure business environment."

Beyond global reach, ThreatDiscover offers integrations and detailed reporting options. This includes REST APIs for SIEM/SOAR systems and regular reports that highlight prioritized risks, allowing businesses to easily export their data into formats like PDF, JSON, or CSV.

With ThreatDiscover making its mark on the global arena, it remains focused on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity assessments and active threat monitoring. By tackling major industry issues like alert fatigue and compliance, ThreatDiscover reinforces its role as a proactive leader in the cybersecurity field.

To learn more about the ThreatDiscover Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform, including its proactive vulnerability management and adversary simulation, businesses are encouraged to visit the official site. ThreatDiscover urges enterprises seeking to boost their security to explore its advanced tools designed to protect their digital assets now and in the future.

Murtaza Temizturk

224-571-9190

support@threatdiscover.net

Des Plaines, Illinois 60018, US