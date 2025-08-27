Austin’s Favorite Dog Park & Sports Bar Unleashes New Name: The Tailgate ATX

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big changes are happening in North Austin, and they’re wag-worthy! The beloved dog park, bar, and live music venue, formerly known as MUTTS Canine Cantina, has officially rebranded as The Tailgate ATX. The local twin sister owners, Lisa and Laura Ladewig, are transforming the dog park bar concept into Austin’s premier sports bar and dog park as an entertainment destination. There is NOTHING like it in TEXAS or even the United States!

Over the past year and a half, The Tailgate ATX has become much more than its original concept and quickly outgrew that limited model. The new Tailgate ATX brand reflects a bigger vision: a full-scale outdoor entertainment venue featuring:

Two off-leash dog parks (for small and large breeds)

Texas’ first and largest splash pad for pups

8 private cabanas with TV’s, full-service and personal fenced-in dog areas

A full-service sports bar with TVs and tailgate food

Friday Live Music and daily sports on the 2 huge LED Screens

Memberships, day passes, and community events

Corporate rental space, party rentals, and movie nights under the stars



“Rebranding as The Tailgate ATX gives us the freedom to grow and serve our community with bigger events, better food, and bolder experiences,” said Lisa Ladewig, Owner. “We’re now fully independent and able to support the lifestyle that Austin dog lovers and sports fans truly want.”

Mark Your Calendars: The Biggest Tailgate in Texas Weekend is Here!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Live Music with Christian Walker | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Kick off the biggest college football weekend with rising Texas country artist Christian Walker (Instagram: @christianwalkermusic), performing live on the Tailgate stage. Cold drinks, great food, and plenty of room to two-step under the stars.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

The Biggest Tailgate in Texas | 11:00 AM

It’s game day, y’all! Join us as the Texas Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Festivities start at 11:00 AM with kickoff, tailgate games, drink specials, and dog park access all day long.

Dog Foam Party

AUGUST 30 - 2:30 PM

Austin’s pups aren’t left out of the fun — The Tailgate ATX foam cannon will unleash a giant, bubbly playground just for dogs. Bring your four-legged friends to splash, chase, and cool off in the foam!

Book a cabana now for VIP treatment during the biggest tailgate party in Austin. For more info go to www.thetailgateatx.com .

About

The Tailgate ATX is where pups and people come to play. More than just a dog park, it's Austin’s home for sports, food, drinks and live music — built for dog lovers, four-legged friends, and families. Come tailgate with us!

Contact: Lisa Ladewig

info@thetailgateatx.com

Instagram: @thetailgateatx

Location: 9825 N. Lake Creek Parkway, Austin, TX 78717

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d411965c-e23f-4413-8c6d-7a74b4334847