Journalists from major international media outlets visit Longjiang Forestry Group for a field tour

HARBIN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Aug. 25, journalists from major international media outlets visited Longjiang Forestry Group, exploring the unique charm of the forest region in autumn.

The delegation first entered the virgin forest scenic area, known as a "natural oxygen bar," where they stood beneath thousand-year-old Korean pines to experience the natural epic written by time. At the China Snow Town scenic area, stories were shared about forestry workers safeguarding the forest and building up the brand of China's snow town. This ice-and-snow destination is now embracing the world's attention with more diversified all-season tourism offerings.

In the Yabuli scenic area, innovative "space capsule" lodging products made by Jingzhe Recreational Vehicle combine traditional box-style housing with modern cultural tourism homestays, bringing new possibilities to cold-region tourism. At a fresh corn processing plant, reporters witnessed the "fresh-in-three-hours" full-chain process from field harvest to warehouse storage, which reflects Longjiang Forestry Group's commitment to its 'organic forest' quality standards.

In the Yabuli Nursery, the Korean pine light-substrate container seedling technology has significantly improved tree survival and cultivation efficiency. The Weihe Ecological Command Center demonstrates real-time monitoring of forest dynamics, reflecting a first-class national system for forestry sensing, scheduling, and emergency command. At the Pingshan Royal Deer Park, over 1,000 sika deer, red deer, and other species roamed leisurely in a semi-wild environment, presenting a vivid picture of the harmony between biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism development in the forest area.

Through this field trip, international media will present from multiple perspectives Longjiang Forestry Group's practices and achievements in virgin forest protection, green industry development, and integration of ecological tourism, conveying the vivid practices of green transformation in China's northeastern forest regions and the firm confidence in sustainable development.

The tour was co-hosted by the Heilongjiang Center of Xinhua News Agency's News and Information Center and the Publicity Department of the CPC Longjiang Forestry Group Committee.

Source: Heilongjiang Center of Xinhua News Agency's News and Information Center