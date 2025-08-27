Vital Pour Launches Mushroom-Powered Coffee and Gummies to Redefine the Daily Wellness Ritual



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness brand Vital Pour has announced the launch of its two signature products: Clarity Brew, a mushroom-infused coffee designed to support mental clarity, and Mushroom Extract Complex Gummies , a flavorful daily supplement for those looking to add functional mushrooms to their wellness routines—without additional caffeine or compromise on taste.

Born out of a personal journey through post-COVID brain fog and extreme caffeine sensitivity, Vital Pour was created to offer something missing in the modern supplement space: a natural, sustainable way to support daily mental function and full-body balance.

“I needed something that didn’t wreck my sleep or leave me feeling wired and tired,” says Trevor McAmis, Founder of Vital Pour. “Vital Pour is my solution—a way to restore clarity without giving up the comfort of a morning ritual. And the gummies are my secret weapon for midday balance without more stimulants.”

Two Simple Rituals. Whole-Body Support.

Clarity Brew is a premium Arabica coffee blended with Lion’s Mane and Chaga, mushrooms traditionally used to support cognitive clarity and resilience. This smooth, adaptogenic brew is designed for mindful, consistent use—ideal for entrepreneurs, parents, and creatives who want clarity without caffeine crashes.

Mushroom Extract Complex Gummies deliver a delicious daily boost with a powerful blend of 10+ mushrooms sourced from the fruiting body. Each gummy contains 250 mg of 10:1 mushroom extracts including:

Reishi – known for its calming and immune-supportive properties

Cordyceps – associated with natural energy and stamina

Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, Chaga, and more



Unlike chalky capsules or bitter tinctures, these gummies are naturally flavored and enjoyable, making it easy to turn mushroom supplementation into a daily habit.

“They actually taste amazing. I wanted something that felt like a treat—not a chore,” adds Mr. McAmis.

Science Snapshot

Functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Reishi have gained popularity in recent years thanks to growing consumer interest and scientific exploration.

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) has been studied for its potential to support neurogenesis and cognitive function (Journal of Restorative Medicine, 2020).

has been studied for its potential to support neurogenesis and cognitive function (Journal of Restorative Medicine, 2020). Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) has long been used in Eastern wellness traditions for its adaptogenic and immune-supportive roles.

The global functional mushroom market was valued at $27.4 billion in 2023, with projections reaching over $63 billion by 2030 as consumers seek more natural solutions for energy, focus, and resilience.

A New Kind of Wellness Brand

Vital Pour isn’t promising magic mushrooms. It offers intentional, natural routines that are designed to work with your body—not against it—while still feeling familiar to your daily rituals.

Whether you're trying to kick your caffeine dependency, optimize your daily focus, or just feel a little more you, Vital Pour is here to help people feel balanced, clear, and in control again.

Try Clarity Brew or the Mushroom Extract Complex Gummies today at https://vitalpour.com

About Vital Pour

Vital Pour is a wellness brand founded on the belief that our daily rituals should fuel both mind and body. Through research-backed ingredients, clean formulations, and products designed for real life, Vital Pour empowers people to restore balance and clarity—without relying on synthetic quick fixes.

Learn more at https://vitalpour.com

