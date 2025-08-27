Okra Enters Peak Harvest Season in Jiangyi Village, Jiangsu Province

NANTONG, China, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangyi Village in Liuqiao Town, Tongzhou District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, has entered the peak harvest season for its 4.93 hectares of okra. According to the Jiangyi Village Committee, daily yields exceed 1,000 kilograms, with the produce primarily supplied to wholesale vegetable markets in Shanghai and across Jiangsu Province.

Harvesting has been ongoing since June. To ensure high quality, workers typically begin picking in the early hours, adhering to a standard length of 12 centimeters per pod to achieve the best taste and market value. The freshly harvested okra is quickly sorted, packaged, and dispatched to markets the same day.

Local farmer Ren Chuanhua began cultivating okra in greenhouses in Jiangyi Village four years ago. Attracted by Liuqiao Town's favorable climate and fertile soil, and invited by the Jiangyi Village Committee, he chose to establish large-scale okra production in the area. Today, his base has become one of the region's characteristic agricultural projects.

Beyond generating stable income for growers, the okra industry has created temporary employment opportunities for nearby villagers in sorting and packaging. With daily wage payments, it effectively boosts the income of local households and promotes rural economic development in the area.

Source: Jiangyi Village Committee