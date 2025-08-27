IDEX Biometrics ASA: First half 2025 report

IDEX Biometrics ASA's first half 2025 report is attached to this notice.

Recent highlights:

Operating expenses excluding Cost of materials and Depreciation in the first six months of 2025 amounted to $5.2 million (excluding restructuring cost) compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2024, resulting in a cost reduction of 52%, year-over-year

At the end of the second quarter of 2025 the Company had 30 full-time equivalent staff members, a reduction of 10 full-time equivalents compared to previous quarter, and down from 59 on June 30, 2024. Resulted in a cost reduction in compensation and benefits of $1.9 million, 73%, compared to previous quarter, and a cost reduction of $4.1 million, 72%, year-over-year.

Heights convertible bond renegotiated and amended Outstanding principal reduced from approx. NOK66.6 million to approx. NOK50.0 million. In July, further reduced to approx. NOK33.3 million

Range of operational improvement initiatives being implemented – target quarterly run rate OPEX from end Q3 2025 in the range of $1.5-1.7 million

On June 1, 2025 IDEX strengthened its management team further. Kjell-Arne Besseberg started as IDEX Chief Operating Officer based in our offices in Oslo

On June 15, 2025 employees, directors and consultants subscribed for 299,381,600 shares, totaling approximately NOK 3.0 million. Further strengthening the alignment of interest within the company

On June 30, 2025, the CEO Anders Storbråten also assumed the role as CFO after Kristian Flaaten. Consolidating the two roles will reduce cost, increase focus and strengthen IDEX investor relations further

Financial results Q2 2025:

Revenues of $0.1 million in the quarter

Operating expenses were $2.6 million (excluding restructuring cost)

Net loss was $2.1 million

Cash balance per 30 June 2025 at $1.0 million





