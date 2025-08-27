JointCommerce Expands Programmatic Capabilities to Help Retailers and Brands in Highly Regulated Verticals Reach Verified Consumers and Link Ads to Sales



JointCommerce Logo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JointCommerce, a programmatic advertising technology and consumer data marketplace platform , today announced expanded capabilities that enable retailers and brands in highly regulated verticals to scale campaigns responsibly. The platform reaches verified A21+ consumers across premium publishers while directly connecting media spend to product-level sales. JointCommerce has been in business for over three years, supporting growth through omnichannel new customer acquisition and geo-targeted display, video, and retargeting ad tech solutions available through their demand side and consumer data management platform.

Powered by first-party consumer audience data, JointCommerce delivers both reach and precision across brand-safe, household-name environments including ESPN, Forbes, NBC, CBS, Hearst, Weather, and newly onboarded NFL Network. Campaigns connect with verified shoppers—at the right time and place—without compromising compliance or brand integrity.

At the core of the platform is the JC Pixel, which links media exposure to commerce by attributing menu-level and SKU-level sales on retail menus. Ad exposure can also be tracked from brand store-locator pages with their new JointCommerce “Where to Buy” tool. This provides advertisers with clear, sales-based ROI and the confidence to scale investment. To reinforce trust and accountability, JointCommerce offers transparent URL/app-level reporting in real-time dashboards, allowing advertisers to see exactly where ads ran and how each placement performed.

“Advertisers in highly regulated industries deserve the same enterprise-grade tools and accountability as any mainstream category,” said James Troja, Founder & CEO of JointCommerce. “We’ve built a platform that pairs premium inventory with first-party data and product-level attribution—so advertisers can prove what’s working, optimize quickly, and drive measurable growth.”

Delivered as a managed service, JointCommerce provides full-funnel strategy, creative development, and automated reporting. The company integrates with all major e-commerce and POS providers to streamline measurement and optimization between new and returning customers. For brands and retailers that collaborate on distribution, JointCommerce supports co-op and revenue-share models to fund and scale campaigns where inventory moves—turning advertising into a shared growth engine powered by the JointCommerce marketplace.

Privacy and Compliance

Privacy and compliance remain foundational to JointCommerce. The company does not sell advertiser data and does not use advertiser data for audience targeting. Advertiser data remains isolated and is used solely to measure, attribute, and optimize that advertiser’s campaigns. JointCommerce targets only verified A21+ audiences and adheres to applicable state regulations, publisher policies, and data protection standards. Its first-party approach and transparent reporting help advertisers meet internal governance requirements while achieving performance at scale.

As highly regulated industries continue to enter the mainstream, JointCommerce equips marketers with programmatic, on menu, and Connected TV video capabilities already used by leading consumer categories—backed by commerce attribution that ties spend directly to sales. The result is faster learning cycles, smarter budget allocation, and measurable growth.

About JointCommerce

JointCommerce is a programmatic advertising and marketplace platform supporting advertisers in highly regulated verticals. The company helps partners acquire new customers and grow repeat sales through geo-targeted display, Connected TV, competitive conquesting, and retargeting—powered by first-party consumer audience data and product-level attribution via the JC Pixel. Delivered as a managed service with creative, integrations, and real-time reporting, JointCommerce enables transparent, compliant growth in brand-safe environments.

Media Contact:

James Troja

Founder & CEO, JointCommerce

jointcommerce@jointcommerce.co

www.jointcommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1081d7b-ae66-4d9a-aa54-4354147f83c5