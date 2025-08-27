Reno Area Home Buyers Reaffirms BBB A+ Accreditation and Expands Service Record Across Northern Nevada

RENO, NV, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reno Area Home Buyers today announced the reaffirmation of its Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation with an A+ rating, underscoring its continued commitment to ethical and transparent real estate practices. Since its founding in 2019, the company has purchased hundreds of homes across Northern Nevada, offering sellers a streamlined alternative to the traditional real estate market.

Headquartered in Midtown Reno, the company reports expanding activity in Sparks, Carson City, Gardnerville, Cold Springs, and Fallon over the past year. Property types purchased include single-family homes, condos, manufactured homes, multi-family units, and vacant land. According to company records, Reno Area Home Buyers has successfully closed transactions on properties facing repair challenges, financial constraints, and legal complications, in addition to conventional home sales.

“Maintaining our BBB A+ accreditation reflects the standards we hold ourselves to as we work with local homeowners,” said Alex Ficco, CEO and co-founder of Reno Area Home Buyers. “We recognize that many sellers face unique challenges, from inherited estates to repair-intensive properties, and our goal is to provide a reliable, straightforward option when time or condition is a factor. We see this accreditation not only as recognition of past work but also as a responsibility to continue operating with transparency, fairness, and integrity in every transaction.”

Expanding Service Footprint

Since its launch in mid-2019, Reno Area Home Buyers has grown from a small Reno-based team into a regional home-buying firm operating across Northern Nevada. The company has steadily broadened its acquisition footprint, purchasing homes in both high-demand urban neighborhoods and smaller rural communities. Sellers who may not have considered a cash sale previously are now accessing this option in areas where traditional sales can take longer.

The company’s acquisition strategy prioritizes fair purchase pricing while ensuring that sellers face no obligation if they choose not to proceed. By assuming responsibility for cleanup, repairs, and transaction costs, the model allows sellers to complete sales without the delays and expenses associated with traditional listings.

Verified Customer Feedback

Customer experience remains a central focus for Reno Area Home Buyers. According to an April 2025 analysis by ListWithClever, the company holds an average 4.9 rating from 78 verified reviews, with 96 percent of clients saying they would recommend its services. The same report places Reno Area Home Buyers in the top 5 percent of comparable cash buyers in the Western United States.

Homeowners most frequently cited the company’s responsiveness, clear communication, and speed of closings as distinguishing factors. Typical transactions move from offer to close in as little as seven days, with many sellers highlighting the simplicity of avoiding repairs, agent commissions, and financing-related delays.

Broader Market Context

Reno’s housing market has become one of the most competitive in the West, with median home prices surpassing $500,000 in 2025, according to Northern Nevada Regional MLS data. For many homeowners, securing a traditional buyer can be complicated by required repairs, buyer financing contingencies, or extended listing periods. In this environment, all-cash offers provide certainty and efficiency.

Industry analysts note that companies like Reno Area Home Buyers play a role in providing liquidity to the housing market, particularly for homeowners navigating unique circumstances. These may include estate sales, foreclosure concerns, tenant-related issues, or significant repair needs. By offering a predictable timeline and removing contingencies, cash buyers can help stabilize situations that might otherwise result in prolonged uncertainty.

“Market conditions have shifted significantly in recent years,” added Ficco. “Rising interest rates and higher lending standards have created new hurdles for traditional buyers, while many homeowners simply cannot invest the time or resources required to prepare a property for listing. Our model fills that gap by creating a clear and dependable path forward for sellers.”

Why This Matters

The reaffirmation of BBB accreditation provides homeowners with additional assurance in a field that has grown more crowded in recent years. While online platforms and independent review sites offer useful insights, the BBB’s accreditation process evaluates business transparency, responsiveness, and adherence to ethical standards. Reno Area Home Buyers’ ability to maintain its A+ rating since 2022 demonstrates consistent performance across these categories.

For sellers facing time-sensitive moves — including job relocations, estate settlements, or urgent financial needs — the option of a trusted, accredited cash buyer has immediate practical value. At the same time, the broader Northern Nevada market benefits when transactions that might otherwise stall are completed smoothly, freeing up properties for new uses.

About Reno Area Home Buyers

Founded in 2019 and based in Reno, Nevada, Reno Area Home Buyers is a BBB-accredited home buying company that purchases residential and investment properties throughout Northern Nevada. The company provides no-obligation cash offers within 24 hours and can close transactions in as little as seven days. Properties are acquired in any condition, including those facing repair needs, financial or legal constraints, or inherited estates.

