Suppression Capacitors Market Set to Reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2032, at Robust CAGR of 7.08% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suppression Capacitors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Suppression Capacitors Market size was valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% during 2025-2032.”

Rising EMI Challenges Fuel Demand for Advanced Suppression Capacitor Solutions

The global Suppression Capacitors Market is projected to expand gradually underpinned by the rising need for effective EMI & RFI suppression in complex electronic systems and devices. Suppression capacitors provide noise filtering, secure power integrity, and may aid in meeting stringent electromagnetic interference (EMI) requirements as the industries make a move to high power high density compact devices. They are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy, medical electronics, and industrial automation — applications that demand thermally tolerant, vibration proof, and space-saving solutions. This demand is exacerbated by increasing adoption in ADAS, electric vehicle power electronics, and renewable infrastructure. For example, Murata offers the L Cancel Transformer (LCT), while Panasonic provides high-ripple, ultra-low ESR capacitors for next-generation EMI filtering—with both helping to minimize EMI components and ensuring long-term reliability in harsh operating environments.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

KEMET Corporation

TDK Corporation

AVX Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Würth Elektronik Group

Nichicon Corporation

Yageo Corporation

EPCOS AG (a TDK Group Company)

Rubycon Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

KOA Speer Electronics Inc.

Xiamen Faratronic Co. Ltd.

WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

Kendeil S.r.l.

CapXon International Electronic Co. Ltd.

Hitachi AIC Inc.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Suppression Capacitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.08% From 2025 to 2032

• By Application(Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications and Others)

• By Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)

• By End -User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Ceramic capacitors accounted to 38% of the total suppression capacitor market in 2024, and are mainly preferred for their well-performance of high frequency noise filtering, permanent stability, smaller size, and lower cost compared to other capacitor types, driving its adoption in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial equipment.

Between 2025–2032, the tantalum capacitors segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 8.14%, owing to the stable behavior, long life, and high capacitances per volume of tantalum capacitors, which fulfills the need of automotive, aerospace, and telecom-applications, particularly in demanding, high-reliability systems.

By Application

The suppression capacitor market was split into four segments, out of which consumer electronics occupied 34% share in 2024, on account of increased demand for miniaturized energy-efficient devices including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart appliances, where miniaturization and control of EMI noise will boost its adoption.

The automotive segment is expected to register the strongest growth over the forecast period with the highest CAGR of 9.50% during the time frame of 2025–2032, due to growing adoption of EV, ADAS and infotainment systems. The drive for electrification and connected mobility is adding to the demand for high-reliability suppression capacitors for automotive applications.

By Voltage Range

Low voltage (up to 100V) connectors in 2024 accounted for 52% of sales in this segment thanks to low-cost and compact EMI/RFI suppression capacitors for consumer electronics products, LED lighting and portable applications where energy-efficient solutions are critical for mass-market products.

The automotive segment is expected to grow with the most rapid CAGR of 8.91% during 2025–2032, driven by increasing penetration of EVs, ADAS, infotainment, and onboard power electronics, where growing electromagnetic interference (EMI) concerns in high-voltage platforms are expected to make such devices critical in ensuring signal integrity, safety, and compliance by providing high-capacitance solutions.

By End –User

During 2024, 41% of the suppression capacitor market was held by the industrial segment, and is expected to grow the fastest with an 8.70% CAGR from 2025–2032. Driven by the increasing deployment of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, and the next-gen machinery that demands proper EMI filtering, growth is strong. Higher demand for rugged, high-reliability components able to work in harsh conditions in manufacturing, energy, and heavy equipment industries is fueling segment growth across performance-critical and long-life industrial applications.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Leads, North America to See Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific held the highest share in the suppression capacitor market, with 44% of the overall revenue in 2024, due to the robust bases of electronics manufacturing and rising automotive production, in addition to the increasing presence of consumer electronics, specifically in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Government led industrial development and EMImodulation mitigation applications in 5G and EV applications are also growing in the region.

North America regional market is projected to have the fastest growth rate of 8.75% in the same period (2025–2032) owing to adoption of EVs, rise in industrial automation, renewable energy and stringent EMI/EMC regulations. In Europe, steady demand through automotive electronics, industrial automation, and renewable energy projects continue to bolster the market while LATAM and MEA grow gradually, attributed to industrialization and infrastructure expansion in the former and increasing EMI compliance awareness in the latter.

Recent News:

In April 2024, A thin MgO oxygen diffusion barrier in ZrO₂/TiN capacitors prevents TiOxNy interfacial layer formation during O₃-based ALD, preserving crystallinity and reducing defects. This enhances leakage performance, achieving 0.79 nm EOT while meeting DRAM leakage current specs.

In June 2025, Researchers identified charged oxygen vacancies as the main cause of imprint-induced failures in multi-level HfAlOx ferroelectric capacitors, which distort hysteresis and hinder intermediate state rewriting. A pre-programming protocol was developed to control vacancy charge redistribution, enabling precise multi-level programming at room temperature.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Suppression Capacitors

Environmental Compliance Metrics – Understand Regulatory Pressure And Sustainability Benchmarks, Including IEC 60384-14/UL Approvals, Rohs/REACH/WEEE Compliance Rates, And Time-To-Certification.

Capacity Utilization Rates – Identify Overcapacity Or Undersupply By Analyzing Production Volumes, Utilization Rates, And Manufacturing Output By Top Suppliers.

Supply Chain Disruption Index – Assess Regions/Suppliers At Higher Geopolitical Or Logistical Risk Using Lead-Time Trends And Supply–Demand Gap Analysis.

Technological Adoption Rate – Uncover Investment Potential Through Tracking New SKU Launches, Dielectric Innovations, And Integration Into High-Frequency Circuits.

Quality & Reliability Scorecard – Benchmark Performance With MTBF, Capacitance Drift, Thermal Stability, Voltage Tolerance, And Surge Failure Rates.

Pricing & Tco Benchmark – Optimize Sourcing With Dielectric-Wise Asps, Detailed Cost Breakdowns, Price Forecasts, And Total Cost Of Ownership By Application.

Application Usage Mapping – Track Capacitor Usage Per Product, Average Suppression Ratings, And Adoption Shifts Between Ceramic, Film, And Polymer Types.

Competitive Landscape – Evaluate The Market Strength Of Leading Players Via Growth Projections, Market Reach, Product Portfolios, And Recent Developments.

