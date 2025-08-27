Dutch Miller Nissan of Bristol Launches “No Addendum, No Markup” Policy, Redefining the Car Buying Experience

Bristol, TN, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch Miller Nissan of Bristol has announced its groundbreaking new approach to retailing: a No Addendum, No Markup policy on all new vehicles. Serving customers from the Tri-Cities, East Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina, Dutch Miller Nissan is returning transparency and fairness to the forefront of the car-buying process.





A Timely Change for Today’s Car Buyers

Consumers across the automotive landscape have been disadvantaged by the old dealership playbook: hidden markups, bait-and-switch tactics, inflated trade-in values, and other add-ons that can tack on extra thousand dollars onto the cost of the vehicle. Dutch Miller Nissan’s announcement marks a bold countermeasure. By eliminating addendums and markups, the dealership ensures upfront, transparent pricing that reflects the true value of the car. Consumers benefit not only from lower monthly payments but also from reduced ownership costs across the lifespan of the vehicle.

“For too long, the automotive industry has relied on confusing add-ons and inflated markups to maximize dealership profits,” said Dave Bhojwani, General Manager of Dutch Miller Nissan of Bristol. “We believe there is a better way. With our No Addendum, No Markups policy, we are leading a change that puts our customer first. We are charting a different course, one that sets a higher bar for transparency, fairness, and long-term value.”

Key Benefits of the New Policy:

Straightforward pricing: Every new Nissan is sold at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), with no hidden adjustments or surprise charges.

Fair and honest trade-ins: Vehicle trade-ins are evaluated transparently, with offers based on real market data rather than artificial numbers.

Meaningful savings: Customers save thousands over the life of their vehicle through reduced monthly payments and lower overall ownership costs.

Fair financing options: Buyers facing credit challenges can find workable solutions through the dealership’s experienced finance team.

Confidence in every purchase: Customers can shop confidently knowing there are no surprise fees or inflated charges.

Commitment to Customer Trust

Dutch Miller Nissan’s new pricing model isn’t simply about selling cars. It’s also about aiming to restore trust in a process that for many buyers has become synonymous with frustration. The dealership emphasizes honesty and transparency as core values that guide every interaction with their customers.



This approach also refocuses the sales conversation. Instead of debating addendums, hidden charges, or inflated market adjustments, buyers can focus on choosing the vehicle that best fits their lifestyle and budget. It also fosters clarity and strengthens long-term relationships with customers.

Recognition Backed by Performance

The dealership’s new policy also builds upon their established reputation for customer satisfaction and community trust. Over the years, Dutch Miller Nissan has built its name on prioritizing the customer experience, not only at the point of sale but throughout the entire ownership journey. Recently, its service department was awarded the 2024 Best in Class CustomerSatisfaction Award for the East Tennessee Market, a distinction that highlights the dealership’s dedication to excellence, integrity, and long-term support.

“Winning the award was a testament to our culture and reaffirmed what our customers always told us – integrity matters,” added Bhojwani. “Our No Addendum, No Markup policy is a natural extension of this culture, bringing the same commitment from the service lane to the sales floor.”

Looking Ahead

As buyers grow increasingly savvy and demand honesty from retailers, Dutch Miller Nissan’s No Addendum, No Markup policy emphasizes the importance of a customer-focused car buying experience.

Moving forward, the dealership aims to build on this foundation of trust by continuing to innovate around the customer experience – from financial solutions tailored to individual needs to award-winning service long after the purchase. Dutch Miller Nissan believes that lasting success in the industry will not come from markups or gimmicks, but from delivering value and integrity at every step of the ownership journey.

To learn more about Dutch Miller Nissan’s No Addendum, No Markup policy or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.dutchmillernissan.com or call (423) 644-0193.

About Dutch Miller Nissan

Dutch Miller Nissan is a premier automotive dealership proudly serving East Tennessee and surrounding communities. Dedicated to honesty, transparency, and customer-first service, the dealership offers a full lineup of new and pre-owned Nissan vehicles, as well as comprehensive financing, service, and maintenance solutions. Dutch Miller Nissan has built its reputation on delivering real value and meaningful savings to customers. With a commitment to integrity and innovation, the dealership continues to redefine the car buying and ownership experience, ensuring that every customer drives away with confidence in both their vehicle and their purchase.





Media Contact

Company Name: Dutch Miller Nissan

Contact Person: Dave Bhojwani, General Manager

Contact Number: (423) 989-6700

Email: DaveB@DutchMillerAuto.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dutchmillernissan.com