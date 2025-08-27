Rhombus Launches Four New Cameras to Advance Intelligent Physical Security

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced the launch of four new security cameras purpose-built to meet the evolving safety demands of modern businesses. From expansive campuses and facilities to tight, sensitive spaces, these new additions to the Rhombus portfolio give security and operations teams powerful new tools to eliminate blind spots, scale with confidence, and sharpen situational awareness through AI-powered intelligence and automation.

The product release includes four cameras:

R360S , a next-generation fisheye camera delivering seamless 360° visibility and immersive de-warping.

, a next-generation fisheye camera delivering seamless 360° visibility and immersive de-warping. R540 , an AI-enhanced bullet camera designed for large-scale perimeter monitoring.

, an AI-enhanced bullet camera designed for large-scale perimeter monitoring. R545 , a long-range telephoto camera ideal for license plate recognition and distant monitoring.

, a long-range telephoto camera ideal for license plate recognition and distant monitoring. R150, an ultra-compact camera built to secure tight or high-traffic locations without drawing attention.

Each camera tightly integrates with Rhombus’ unified cloud platform , enabling advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and remote access via a single pane of glass.

“Physical security isn’t just a question of coverage anymore,” said Dave Gustafson, Vice President of Hardware at Rhombus. “Successful deployments require context, responsiveness, and scalability. Our newest cameras are precision-engineered to give organizations maximum flexibility for their use case, while delivering continuous insights through powerful AI and cloud integration.”

R360S: 360° visibility with real-time de-warping

The R360S reimagines fisheye surveillance with crystal-clear 12.5MP resolution, providing complete coverage from a single ceiling-mounted camera. Advanced onboard processing eliminates fisheye distortion with panoramic or quad views, removing the visual distortion and blind spots common to traditional wide-angle systems. Especially well-suited for retail floors, open offices, and lobbies, the R360S simplifies deployments without compromising visibility.

Using stereographic lens technology with seamless perspective adjustment and custom tile views, it preserves clarity across every angle and adds dual microSD local storage and IoT sensor connectivity for flexible deployments.

R540 and R545: high-performance perimeter protection

The R540 is built for general perimeter applications across expansive outdoor areas such as school campuses, parking lots, and distribution centers. With AI-powered threat detection and an extended field of view, the R540 proactively identifies potential threats and escalates alerts to designated personnel before incidents occur. The camera pairs a 4K Ultra HD sensor with a motorized varifocal lens and zero-touch provisioning, plus dual microSD slots for continuous local recording.

The R545 adds long-distance precision with a 2.5x zoom and telephoto optics, maintaining exceptional clarity at extended ranges. Its accuracy makes it ideal for license plate recognition, corridor surveillance, or securing wide-open boundaries with fewer cameras.

Both cameras are built to endure harsh weather, support flexible mounting, and integrate fully with Rhombus’ AI-driven features and analytics tools.

R150: small-space security with discretion

The R150 is Rhombus’ smallest camera yet, purpose-built to deliver discreet, high-performance surveillance in sensitive or space-constrained environments. The sleek design makes it ideal for ATMs, museum walls, healthcare counters, or boutique retail shelves—locations where security matters but space is at a premium. Even within a small form factor, the R150 provides the same core capabilities as larger Rhombus cameras, including AI-powered detection, remote access, and full cloud management.





From fisheye to telephoto, AI-powered physical security for every space

All four cameras run on the Rhombus cloud-managed platform, which unifies video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, and alarm monitoring in one system. Customers can configure alerts, automate workflows, and manage every site from a central console that blends cloud and edge processing for low-latency detections, enterprise-grade security, and smooth scale from a single location to multi-site operations.

The new camera lineup is fully compatible with Rhombus’ AI features (including facial recognition, vehicle detection, people counting, and natural language search) and integrates with 50+ business systems through open APIs .

“From wide-area visibility to pinpoint precision, our newest cameras give organizations the tools to scale their security infrastructure intelligently and affordably,” said Rickey Cox, VP, Product Management at Rhombus. “They are designed to meet businesses’ demand for more agile, automated physical security across all types of environments.”

Availability

The R360S, R540, R545, and R150 are now available via Rhombus authorized partners. Organizations interested in upgrading their security infrastructure with the latest Rhombus solutions can learn more or request a demo at www.rhombus.com .

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with a smart, powerful physical security platform that is built to protect and designed to adapt.

