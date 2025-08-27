InterDigital’s Diana Pani Re-elected 3GPP RAN2 Chair

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the re-election of Diana Pani, Vice President and Head of Wireless Standards, to serve as Chair of 3GPP’s Radio Access Network Working Group 2 (RAN2). During her first term as RAN2 Chair, Diana fostered industry consensus in the development of specifications for 5G-Advanced, and her second term will coincide with the important work of designing next-generation 6G standards.

The RAN2 working group plays a pivotal role in shaping the global standards that underpin mobile connectivity by defining the signaling protocols and procedures that ensure devices and networks can seamlessly connect and communicate across generations of mobile technology. Its work has been central to enabling wireless evolution and ensuring interoperability, security, and performance at a global scale.

“Diana’s reelection as Chair of RAN2 underscores her standing as one of the most accomplished and respected leaders in global wireless standards,” said InterDigital Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj. “With a remarkable 15-years of active participation, leadership, and key contributions across multiple 3GPP releases, Diana brings deep technical mastery, trusted collaboration and consensus building, and effective project management skills. Her continued leadership will be vital as RAN2 advances 5G-Advanced and lays the foundation for 6G.”

Under Diana’s first two-year term as Chair, RAN2 focused on topics shaping the first releases of 5G-Advanced, including AI/ML integration for mobility, ambient IoT, non-terrestrial networks, sidelink evolution, and quality of experience for XR applications. Her second term will build upon these responsibilities to further the development of next-gen wireless technology and foster necessary consensus for the design of the first release of 6G.

Prior to her election as Chair, Diana served as Vice-Chair of RAN2 for two consecutive terms, and subsequently chaired individual sessions throughout 3GPP Release 15, Rel 16, Rel 17, and Rel 18, including specifications for the NR User Plane in the first release for 5G. Diana has been an active and consistent contributor to 3GPP RAN2 and has made demonstrable contributions to the wireless industry over three generations of cellular standards, including 3G, 4G and 5G, and beyond.

