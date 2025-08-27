Automotive Heat Shield Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Tenneco, Dana, and ElringKlinger Lead with Advanced Thermal Management and Sustainability Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Heat Shield - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Heat Shield Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Automotive Heat Shield. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 12 Automotive Heat Shield Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Automotive heat shields serve as protective barriers that prevent heat generated by engine components, exhaust systems, or other high-temperature areas from impacting nearby parts. They play a crucial role in improving vehicle performance, safety, and longevity by effectively managing heat dissipation. Innovations such as multi-layered structures, lightweight materials, self-adhesive applications, and advanced embossing techniques have significantly boosted the safety and efficiency of these heat shields. Additionally, Thermal Acoustic Protective Shielding (TAPS) technology is gaining traction for offering both heat insulation and noise reduction.



Key players in the Automotive Heat Shield market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Tenneco Inc.



Tenneco Inc., a prominent player in the automotive heat shield market, provides clean air, powertrain, and ride performance systems. Their automotive heat shields are part of their Systems Protection business, which has reinforced their market share and positioning. The company recently entered into strategic partnerships, such as supplying heat shields for Citroen's C5 X. This highlights their capability to collaborate with major automakers and expand their presence across various vehicle types.



Dana Limited



Dana Limited specializes in power conveyance and energy management solutions. Their extensive company product portfolio includes drive and motion products, sealing solutions, and thermal management technologies, positioning them as a leader in meeting diverse OEM requirements. The company operates through various segments and offers comprehensive heat shielding solutions, ensuring wide market coverage. Dana's commitment to innovation is evident in their Thermal Acoustic Protective Shielding system, designed for enhanced thermal and acoustic management.



ElringKlinger AG



ElringKlinger AG is a key manufacturer known for its lightweight heat shield solutions which directly contribute to improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in alignment with industry trends. As a competitive player, ElringKlinger emphasizes innovation and sustainability, focusing on developing advanced materials and leveraging their market positioning to offer enhanced thermal resistance products. Their strategic focus on eco-friendly solutions aligns with global sustainability goals, further solidifying their rank and company positioning in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Innovation in Heat Shield Insulation Techniques for Enhanced Thermal Resistance

3.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Light-Weighting and Fuel Efficiency Standards

3.2.1.3 Rise in Electrical/Electronic Components in Vehicles

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Restrictions on Ice Vehicles by Key Countries

3.2.2.2 Customization Requirements Increasing Production Complexity and Cost

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Demand for PHEVs

3.2.3.2 Recycling Scrap Automotive Heat Shield Insulation Material

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Active Cooling Systems Reducing Reliance on Passive Heat Shielding

3.3 Ecosystem Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

3.3.2 Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers

3.3.3 Tier 1 Suppliers

3.3.4 OEMs

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 Electrospun Bioactive Glass Heat Shielding

3.5.1.2 Thermal Acoustic Protective Shielding (Taps)

3.5.1.3 Advanced Thermo-Oxidative Resistant Textile Composite Heat Shielding

3.5.2 Complementary Technologies

3.5.2.1 Advanced Battery Thermal Management Heat Shielding

3.5.2.2 Embossed and Formed Aluminum Heat Shielding

3.5.2.3 Self-Adhesive Heat Shielding

3.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.3.1 Shell Heat Shield Technology

3.5.3.2 Integrated Technology Heat Shielding

3.5.3.3 Flexible Technology Heat Shielding

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.8 Key Conferences and Events



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Market Share Analysis

4.4 Revenue Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation

4.5.2 Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

4.7.5.3 Application Footprint

4.7.5.4 Material Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Vehicle Type Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startup/SMEs

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Deals

4.9.2 Expansions

4.9.3 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Tenneco Inc.

Dana Limited

Elringklinger AG

Autoneum

Alkegen

Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd.

Technol Eight Group

Thai Summit Group

Kokusan Parts Industry Co. Ltd.

Carcoustics

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bstflex Ningguo Bst Thermal Products Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Ruihang Autoparts Co. Ltd.

Anhui Parker New Material Co. Ltd.

Ningjin Zhiyuan New Material Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Mopam Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Hongcheng Automotive Parts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Anhui Zhicheng Electromechanical Components Co. Ltd.

Changchun City Fufeng Stamping Part Co. Ltd.

Gongzhuling Deli Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Zhenghai Automotive Interior Parts Co. Ltd.

Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Ltd.

Dupont

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

Zircotec Ltd.

Ugn, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nichias Corporation

Happich GmbH

Hko

The Narmco Group

Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

Talbros

