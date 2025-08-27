Analytical Standards Market Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and LGC Lead with Bioprocessing, Analytics, and Measurement Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Standards Market - Company Evaluation Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Analytical Standards Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Analytical Standards. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 Analytical Standards Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Analytical standards are highly pure reference materials used to calibrate instruments, validate testing methods, and perform quality control in analytical laboratories. These standards provide a precise, known concentration or purity, acting as a benchmark against which unknown samples can be accurately measured. They are indispensable in ensuring that test results are reliable, reproducible, and comparable across different laboratories and over time. Their use is critical in diverse fields such as pharmaceuticals, food safety, environmental monitoring, and clinical diagnostics, where accuracy is non-negotiable.



The market for analytical standards is driven by increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks across multiple industries. Government bodies like the FDA and EPA mandate rigorous testing for products like pharmaceuticals, food, and drinking water, creating a constant demand for certified reference materials. The growth of the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, coupled with rising public concern for food safety and environmental pollution, further fuels the need for precise analytical testing. Additionally, globalization requires harmonized standards to ensure product quality and facilitate international trade.



However, the market faces several challenges that can impede its growth. The production and certification of high-purity analytical standards is a complex and expensive process, resulting in high product costs for end-users. Many standards have a limited shelf life and require specific storage conditions, adding to logistical complexity and operational expenses. A lack of globally harmonized regulatory guidelines can create confusion and trade barriers. The development of standards for new and emerging contaminants or novel drug compounds also presents an ongoing technical challenge.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Analytical Standards companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Analytical Standards quadrant. The key strategies major vendors implement in the Analytical Standards market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Key Players:



Merck KGaA



Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, is a leading science and technology company with major divisions in Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics. Its Life Science business is a critical partner to the global biopharma industry, providing an extensive portfolio from lab water systems to advanced bioprocessing technologies. Strategically, Merck is focused on capturing growth from new modalities like cell and gene therapies, expanding its manufacturing capacity for biologics, and driving digitalization in the lab. This solidifies its indispensable role in the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing ecosystem, ensuring its strong market position.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Agilent Technologies is a global leader in laboratory analytics, providing high-precision instruments, software, and consumables to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Its portfolio is built on core platforms like chromatography and mass spectrometry, which are essential for quality control and research. Strategically, Agilent is deepening its focus on the high-growth biopharma and diagnostics sectors, offering complete workflow solutions for cell analysis, genomics, and cancer diagnostics. By enabling scientific and clinical breakthroughs with its trusted technologies, Agilent maintains its status as a cornerstone of the modern analytical laboratory.



LGC Limited



LGC Limited is a global life sciences tools company dedicated to enabling Science for a Safer World. It holds a leading market position as a provider of critical measurement tools, including reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, and genomics reagents. Through a strategy of targeted acquisitions and integration, LGC offers a comprehensive portfolio supporting sectors from food safety to clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research. By supplying the essential components and standards that ensure accuracy and quality control in the laboratory, LGC solidifies its vital role within the global measurement and testing infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in Pharmaceutical Industry

3.2.1.2 Rising Public Concerns Regarding Food Safety & Quality

3.2.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments in Research

3.2.1.4 Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics & Metabolomics

3.2.1.5 Rising Regulatory Emphasis on Pollution Control

3.2.1.6 Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

3.2.1.7 Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Limited Public Awareness of Pollution Monitoring Strategies in Emerging Economies

3.2.2.2 Stringent Storage Requirements for Analytical Standards

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of New Drugs Adhering to Gmp Regulations

3.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Inadequate Standards for Analytical Techniques

3.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Research & Development

3.3.2 Raw Material Procurement & Manufacturing

3.3.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Prominent Companies

3.4.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.4.3 Distributors

3.4.4 End-users

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 List of Major Patents

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.8.1 Key Technologies

3.8.1.1 Chromatography

3.8.1.2 Spectroscopy

3.8.1.3 Physical Property Testing

3.8.1.4 Titration

3.8.2 Complementary Technologies

3.8.2.1 Data Analysis Technologies

3.8.2.2 Imaging & Microscopy Technologies

3.8.2.3 Automation & Control Systems

3.8.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.8.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics

3.8.3.2 Process Analytical Technology (Pat)

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.11 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Analytical Standards Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Analytical Standards Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4.1 Organic Analytical Standards Market Ranking

4.4.2 Inorganic Analytical Standards Market Ranking

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Technique Footprint

4.5.5.4 Application Footprint

4.5.5.5 Methodology Footprint

4.5.5.6 Category Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Emerging Players/Startups

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Company Valuation

4.7.2 Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

The United States Pharmacopeial Convention

Lgc Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mallinckrodt

Perkinelmer

Restek Corporation

Spex Certiprep

Accustandard

Cayman Chemical

Ricca Chemical Company

Gfs Chemicals, Inc.

Chiron as (Part of Antylia Scientific)

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.

Cpi International

Crescent Chemical Co. Inc.

Inorganic Ventures

Alfa Chemistry

Biosynth

Hpc Standards GmbH

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Simson Pharma Limited

Novachem

Labsert

Wellington Laboratories Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9iufy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.