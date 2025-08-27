Beauty Supplements Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Nestle, Unilever, and Amway Lead with Health, Wellness, and Digital-First Growth Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Supplements - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Beauty Supplement Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Beauty Supplement. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 Beauty Supplement Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Beauty supplements, often marketed as nutricosmetics, are ingestible products formulated to enhance appearance by supporting the health of skin, hair, and nails from within. They contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and bioactive ingredients such as collagen, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts. The core concept is that topical treatments are complemented by internal nourishment, addressing beauty concerns at a cellular level. This beauty from within approach aims to promote a naturally radiant and youthful appearance by improving the body's foundational structures.



The market for beauty supplements is experiencing robust growth, propelled by a paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards holistic health and wellness. There is a growing understanding, largely amplified by social media and wellness influencers, that diet and nutrition are directly linked to aesthetic appearance. The world's aging population is actively seeking preventative solutions to combat signs of aging like wrinkles and hair thinning. Furthermore, product innovation, including clinically tested ingredients and more palatable delivery formats like gummies and drinks, is increasing consumer trust and appeal.



Despite the booming demand, the industry faces notable restraints. A significant degree of consumer skepticism persists, fueled by a lack of consistent scientific evidence for the efficacy of some products and exaggerated marketing claims. The market is also relatively under-regulated in many countries, leading to concerns about product quality, ingredient safety, and consistency. The premium price point of many high-quality supplements can be a barrier for a broad consumer base. Finally, the market is highly saturated, making it challenging for brands to stand out and build credibility.



Key Players:



The key strategies major vendors implement in the Beauty Supplement market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.

Nestle



Nestle is the world's largest food and beverage company, commanding a dominant market position with an unparalleled portfolio of iconic brands like Nescafe, Maggi, and KitKat. The Swiss multinational's strategy focuses on disciplined portfolio management, investing heavily in high-growth categories such as coffee, pet care, and nutritional science while divesting slower assets. With a deep commitment to sustainability and a growing emphasis on health and wellness, Nestle adapts its global offerings to local tastes, particularly in key markets like India, ensuring its continued leadership in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.



Unilever



Unilever is a global leader in the consumer goods industry, with a vast portfolio spanning beauty, personal care, and home care. Its powerhouse brands, including Dove, Lifebuoy, and Surf Excel, are staples in households worldwide, with its Indian arm, HUL, being a market stalwart. Strategically, Unilever is executing a major simplification plan, focusing its resources on its top Power Brands to accelerate growth and improve performance. This disciplined approach, combined with a renewed focus on science-backed innovation, is designed to strengthen its competitive edge and drive value in the global consumer market.



Amway



Amway is the world's leading direct selling company, operating a global network of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries. Its business is anchored by its flagship Nutrilite brand of dietary supplements, alongside its Artistry skincare and home care product lines. Amway's core strategy is to evolve its model for the digital era by empowering its distributors with advanced social commerce tools and platforms. By focusing heavily on the high-growth health and wellness sector and modernizing its approach to micro-entrepreneurship, Amway is working to maintain its leadership and relevance in a changing retail landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Advancements in Supplement Formulations

3.2.1.2 Technology and E-Commerce Growth

3.2.1.3 Social Media Influence

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Product Cost

3.2.2.2 Presence of Counterfeit Products

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Collaborations with Healthcare Professionals Enhance Credibility in Market

3.2.3.2 Rise in Demand from Emerging Markets

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.2.4.2 Major Supply Chain Disruptions due to Raw Material Shortages and Logistics Issues

3.3 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Beauty Supplements Market

3.3.1 Use of Gen AI in Beauty Supplements Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Crispr and Gene Editing

4.4.1.2 Food Microencapsulation

4.4.1.3 Encapsulation of Omega-3 to Mask Odor

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Robotics to be Key Technological Trend Leading to Innovations

4.4.2.2 3D Printing of Dietary Supplements

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Biotechnology

4.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

4.5.1 Supply Side

4.5.2 Demand Side

4.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Threat of New Entrants



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2023

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

5.7.5.3 Type Footprint

5.7.5.4 Form Footprint

5.7.5.5 Target Consumer Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

5.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

Amway Corp

Nestle

Nu Skin

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Unilever

H&H Group

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Haleon Group of Companies

Vitaco

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Merz Consumer Care GmbH

Nordic Naturals

Kinohimitsu

Vita Green Health Products Co Ltd.

Wild Nutrition

Codeage LLC

Bio Medical Pharma

Absolute Collagen

Beautywise

Chicnutrix

Hum Nutrition Inc.

Alfa Vitamins Laboratories, Inc.

Greatlife Group Ab

