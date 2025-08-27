Security Screening Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Smiths Detection, Astrophysics, and Analogic Corporation Lead with Advanced Screening and CT-Based Detection Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Screening - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Security Screening Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Security Screening.

This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 11 Security Screening Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Security screening refers to the process of inspecting individuals and their belongings to ensure safety and prevent unlawful activities in high-risk areas such as airports, border checkpoints, and other public venues. The rising threat of terrorism has become a primary driver for the global demand for advanced security screening technologies.

Security screening systems are designed to detect and intercept threats such as weapons, explosives, narcotics, and other prohibited items, playing a crucial role in maintaining public safety and protecting critical infrastructure. These systems are widely deployed across transportation hubs, government facilities, and strategic installations, helping to prevent potential threats before they materialize.



Key Players:



Some of the prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.



Smiths Detection Group Ltd. is a global technology leader specializing in detection, screening, and inspection solutions. It is one of the four core divisions of Smiths Group, employing approximately 15,000 people across 21 global offices. The company is renowned for the practical application of advanced technologies that enhance safety, health, and productivity worldwide.



Smiths Detection develops, manufactures, and manages state-of-the-art technologies designed for high-security environments, serving critical sectors such as aviation, ports and borders, urban security, and defense. The company operates eight dedicated R&D centers and five manufacturing facilities located in France, Germany, Malaysia, the UK, and the US. Several of these sites also function as Centers of Excellence for research and innovation. To ensure comprehensive customer support, Smiths Detection maintains sales and service operations across 17 countries, offering global reach and responsiveness.



Astrophysics Inc.



Astrophysics Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced X-ray scanning technologies, committed to enhancing global security. With over 45,000 scanners deployed in more than 180 countries, the company plays a critical role in protecting people, property, and infrastructure worldwide. Astrophysics Inc. is at the forefront of innovation, offering next-generation solutions such as 6-color imaging, real-time diagnostics, multi-view computed tomography (CT), and 3D CT cargo scanners. Its wide-ranging product portfolio supports key applications in aviation security, ports and borders, and critical infrastructure. The company provides a diverse selection of scanners designed for mail and small parcels, checkpoint screening, hold baggage, cargo, mobile scanning units, and vehicle and freight inspection, meeting the evolving demands of global security environments.



Analogic Corporation



Analogic Corporation operates across two main business segments: Imaging and Detection, and Power and Motion Control. Within the Imaging and Detection segment, the company designs and manufactures high-performance CT-based baggage screening systems for airport security. Analogic sells its security systems through OEM partners such as L-3 Communications and Smiths Detection, with installations in U.S.



airports via the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and at international airports through global airport authorities. Its technology plays a vital role in both medical diagnostics and aviation safety. The company's reach spans various sectors, including medical imaging, aviation security, and industrial automation, contributing to enhanced safety, disease detection, and operational efficiency. Analogic's imaging solutions are widely used in healthcare facilities and airports around the world, supporting its mission to deliver advanced safety and security technologies across critical global markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Investment in Advanced Security Screening Technologies to Enhance Travel Experience

3.2.1.2 Growing Concern About Terrorism and Illegal Immigration

3.2.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Modern Security Solutions to Curb Radiological Attacks

3.2.1.4 Surging Adoption of Trace Detectors to Combat Drug Trafficking

3.2.1.5 Rising Popularity of Biometric Security Systems

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Health and Privacy Concerns Associated with High-Frequency Scanners

3.2.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

3.2.2.3 Lack of Technical Knowledge in Developing Countries

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapid Advancements in X-Ray Screening Technologies

3.2.3.2 High Demand for Transportation and Cargo Services

3.2.3.3 Increased Requirement for Automatic Explosive Detection in Airports

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Legal Consequences due to False Positives in Security Screening

3.2.4.2 Enforcement of Stringent Data Protection Standards

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Computed Tomography Scanning

3.6.1.2 Millimeter-Wave Imaging

3.6.1.3 Credential Authentication Technology (Cat)

3.6.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.2.1 Access Control Technologies

3.6.2.2 Biometrics and Touchless Technologies

3.6.3 Complementary Technologies

3.6.3.1 IoT and Edge Computing

3.6.3.2 Cybersecurity Solutions

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Security Screening Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Impact of AI on Security Screening Market

3.10.3 Top Use Cases & Market Potential



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Application Footprint

4.7.5.4 System Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Vertical Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenarios

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Osi Systems, Inc.

Leidos

Thales

Nec Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Bruker

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics Inc.

Linev Systems

Nuctech Company Limited

Argus Trueid

Metrasens

Gilardoni S.P.A.

Westminster Group PLC

Garrett Metal Detectors

Autoclear

Vidisco

Neurotechnology

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Daon, Inc.

C.E.I.A. S.P.A.

Aware, Inc.

Scanna Msc Ltd.

Precise Biometrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1fw78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.