Collaborative Robot Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | FANUC, Doosan Robotics, and Staubli Lead with Advanced Automation, Collaborative Robots, and Mechatronic Innovations

The Collaborative Robot Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Collaborative Robot. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 17 Collaborative Robot Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Collaborative industrial robots, which work alongside human operators in industrial environments, are categorized by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) into two distinct groups based on their collaborative design. The first group includes robots that comply with ISO 10218-1, an international standard specifying safety requirements for the design, protective measures, and usage guidelines of industrial robots intended for collaborative applications. The second group consists of robots designed for collaborative use but not certified under ISO 10218-1. These robots may follow alternative safety frameworks, such as national or proprietary (in-house) standards, while still maintaining safe operational performance.



It's important to note that robots intended for human interaction outside industrial settings - such as in healthcare, food services, or public environments - are governed by separate ISO standards and are not included in the collaborative industrial robot data reported by the IFR.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Collaborative Robot companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Collaborative Robot quadrant. Some of the prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.

Key Players:



Top 3 Companies

FANUC Corporation



FANUC Corporation is a global leader in factory automation (FA), specializing in core technologies such as numerical controls (NCs), servo systems, and lasers, which are integrated into a broad array of robots and robomachines. The company leverages IoT and AI technologies across its product lines - FA, Robots, and Robomachines - to enhance operational efficiency and utilization for its customers. FANUC's product portfolio includes CNC systems, industrial and collaborative robots, servo motors, lasers, and various specialized applications. Its robomachine lineup features the ROBODRILL (compact machining center), ROBOCUT (wire EDM), and ROBOSHOT (electric injection molding machine), offering comprehensive manufacturing automation solutions.



Doosan Robotics Inc.



Doosan Robotics Inc., a subsidiary of the South Korea-based Doosan Group, focuses exclusively on the design and production of collaborative robots. Headquartered in South Korea, the company houses an R&D center, innovation lab, and prototyping facility. Doosan Group, a Fortune Global 500 company established in 1896, operates 36 subsidiaries globally.



Doosan Robotics benefits from the group's extensive internal resources, incorporating precision machining and control technologies from its machine tools business, engineering expertise from its construction and industrial vehicle units, and robotic design capabilities from SD Mecatec, a domestic Cartesian robot manufacturer. In 2018, the company launched the M Series of collaborative robots, which includes four models differentiated by payload capacity and arm reach.



Staubli International AG



Staubli International AG is a Swiss mechatronics solutions provider with operations spanning four divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics, and Textile. The Robotics division offers a wide range of automation solutions, including industrial robots, mobile robots, AGV forklifts, collaborative robots (cobots), AGV platforms, and digital systems.



Staubli serves diverse industries such as renewable energy, power distribution, industrial machinery, e-mobility, aerospace, medical devices, logistics, welding automation, and railway systems. The company entered the robotics space with the acquisition of Unimation Inc. (U.S.) in 1989, followed by the acquisition of Bosch Rexroth's robot division in 2004, which introduced its 4-axis SCARA robots. Its TX2touch POWER series of collaborative robots are unique in their ability to use NSF H1 food-grade oil without sacrificing performance. Equipped with in-house developed JCS gearboxes, these cobots offer extended durability and minimal maintenance.



With payload capacities ranging from 2 to 25 kg, they feature a touch-sensitive safety skin and are the only collaborative robots on the market certified to the SIL3/PLe safety standard. The CS9 controller provides advanced control and safety functionality. In 2018, Staubli further strengthened its capabilities in autonomous solutions with the acquisition of WFT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), enabling the integration of cobots with AGVs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Higher Return on Investment Than Traditional Industrial Robotic Systems

3.2.1.2 Increased Demand in E-Commerce and Logistics Sectors

3.2.1.3 Significant Benefits for Businesses of All Sizes

3.2.1.4 Easy Programming of Cobots

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Higher Preference for Low-Payload-Capacity Robots in Heavy-Duty Industrial Applications

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Focus of Automation Experts on Pairing Robotic Arms with Mobile Platforms

3.2.3.2 Growing Number of Subscriptions for Robotics-As-A-Service Model

3.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Automation in Healthcare Industry

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Inherent Payload and Speed Limitations

3.2.4.2 Difficulties in Adapting to New Standards and Cybersecurity Challenges Related to Connected Robots



4 Market Overview

4.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Integration of Embedded Vision with Collaborative Robots

4.4.1.2 Pairing of Collaborative Robots with Mobile Platforms

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Penetration of IIoT and AI in Industrial Manufacturing

4.4.2.2 Adoption of Innovative Grippers in Robotics Manipulation

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Penetration of 5G in Industrial Manufacturing

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Impact of AI on Collaborative Robot Market

4.8.1 Introduction



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Region Footprint

5.7.5.3 Payload Footprint

5.7.5.4 Application Footprint

5.7.5.5 Industry Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

Universal Robots A/S

Fanuc Corporation

ABB

Techman Robot Inc.

Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

Kuka AG

Doosan Robotics Inc.

Denso Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

Franka Robotics GmbH

Comau S.P.A.

F&P Robotics AG

Staubli International AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Productive Robotics LLC

Neura Robotics GmbH

Elephantrobotics

Elite Robots

Niryo

Hanwha Corporation

Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

Mip Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics

Dobot

Jaka Robotics

Huiling-Tech Robotic Co. Ltd.

