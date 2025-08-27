The New Conversational Standard: Rich Communication Services Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Google, Apple, Twilio, Sinch, Infobip, MessageBird, and GSMA

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Conversational Standard: Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Analysis, RBM Opportunities, and Global Forecasts 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Rich Communication Services (RCS) has reached a critical inflection point, transitioning from a long development phase into an era of accelerated, mainstream growth. Catalyzed by the unification of the mobile ecosystem under a common standard, RCS is now positioned as the definitive successor to SMS and a foundational pillar of modern digital communication.

This comprehensive report provides a deep-dive analysis of the RCS market, offering qualitative and quantitative analysis to enable clients to make informed decisions. It details the powerful market acceleration following Apple's integration of RCS into iOS 18, a pivotal move that dissolves the "green bubble vs. blue bubble" barrier and creates a single, near-total addressable audience of smartphone users for the first time.

The total global RCS market is forecast to expand from approximately $19.4 billion in 2025 to over $60.5 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. This expansion is overwhelmingly propelled by the commercialization of RCS Business Messaging (RBM), which transforms brand-to-consumer communication into a rich, interactive, and conversational experience with significantly higher engagement and conversion rates compared to traditional channels.

Key Highlights and What You Will Find in This Report:



In-Depth Market Forecasts (2025-2030): Get a complete quantitative outlook on the market's trajectory. Forecasts are segmented by:

Technology : Including VoIP, Chat, Advanced Messaging, and IP Video Calls

: Including VoIP, Chat, Advanced Messaging, and IP Video Calls Application : Covering Mobile Commerce, Rich Calls and Messaging, Vo5G, and more

: Covering Mobile Commerce, Rich Calls and Messaging, Vo5G, and more Industry Vertical: Detailed analysis of key sectors such as Retail & E-commerce, Banking (BFSI), Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality

Detailed analysis of key sectors such as Retail & E-commerce, Banking (BFSI), Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality User Type & Enterprise Size: Breakdowns for Consumer vs. Enterprise users, with a special focus on the fast-growing SMB segment

Breakdowns for Consumer vs. Enterprise users, with a special focus on the fast-growing SMB segment Deployment Model: Analysis of Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid deployments

Comprehensive Regional Analysis: The report provides detailed forecasts and strategic analysis for key regions:

North America : The largest regional market, set to grow from $7.55 billion in 2025 to $18.39 billion in 2030

: The largest regional market, set to grow from $7.55 billion in 2025 to $18.39 billion in 2030 Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market, projected to surge from $8.18 billion in 2025 to $29.13 billion in 2030

The fastest-growing market, projected to surge from $8.18 billion in 2025 to $29.13 billion in 2030 Europe : A mature market benefiting from strong early carrier support, growing to $18.26 billion by 2030

: A mature market benefiting from strong early carrier support, growing to $18.26 billion by 2030 Latin America and Middle East & Africa: High-growth emerging markets with strong potential

Competitive Landscape & Ecosystem Analysis: Understand the roles and strategies of key organizations involved in RCS development and deployment.

The report profiles major players including:

Technology Giants : Google and Apple

: Google and Apple CPaaS Providers: Twilio, Sinch, Infobip and MessageBird

Twilio, Sinch, Infobip and MessageBird Standardization Bodies: GSMA

The report concludes with a forward-looking outlook and strategic considerations for all major ecosystem stakeholders:

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) : Guidance on monetization, platform models, and the strategic role of Branded Calling vs. RCS integrated voice

: Guidance on monetization, platform models, and the strategic role of Branded Calling vs. RCS integrated voice Enterprises and Brands: Insights on integrating RBM into the customer experience, gaining a first-mover advantage, and navigating voice-first vs. message-first strategies

Insights on integrating RBM into the customer experience, gaining a first-mover advantage, and navigating voice-first vs. message-first strategies CPaaS Providers and Vendors: Recommendations on value-added services, addressing security, and fostering a sustainable ecosystem

Position your organization for success in the new era of conversational commerce. This report provides the critical data and strategic insights necessary to capitalize on the explosive growth of the Rich Communication Services market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The RCS Market Landscape: Beyond SMS

2.1 Defining Rich Communication Services

2.2 Primary Market Drivers and Strategic Rationale

2.3 Evolution of Market Challenges

3. The Tipping Point: Universal Adoption and the iOS Catalyst

3.1 The Role of Standardization: GSMA Universal Profile

3.2 The Google Engine: Driving Android Adoption

3.3 The Unification Event: Apple's Adoption of RCS in iOS 18

3.4 Will RCS Replace Voice for B2C and B2B Contact?

4. The Premier Opportunity: RCS Business Messaging (RBM)

4.1 The RBM Value Proposition: A Paradigm Shift in A2P Messaging

4.2 Enterprise Use Cases and Vertical Deep Dive

4.3 Monetization Models and the Ecosystem Value Chain

4.4 Voice a Key Element of B2C and B2B and thus for RBM

4.4.1 Bridging from RCS to Voice

4.4.2 RCS Native support for Voice and Video

4.4.2.1 The "In-App" Escalation vs. The "Bridge"

4.4.2.2 Why RCS Native Voice is Not Yet Widespread

4.4.2.3 The Future Potential of RCS Native Voice

5. Global RCS Market Forecasts: 2025 - 2030

5.1 Overall RCS Market Size and Growth Trajectory

5.2 RCS Market Forecast by Technology

5.3 RCS Market Forecast by Application

5.4 RCS Market Forecast by Industry Vertical

5.5 RCS Market Forecast by User Type and Enterprise Size

5.6 RCS Market Forecast by Deployment Model

6. RCS Regional Market Analysis and Forecasts: 2025 - 2030

6.1 RCS Market Forecast for North America

6.2 RCS Market Forecast for Asia-Pacific

6.3 RCS Market Forecast for Europe

6.4 RCS Market Forecast for Latin America

6.5 RCS Market Forecast for Middle East & Africa

7. Key Organizations involved with RCS Development and Deployment

7.1 Google in RCS

7.2 Apple in RCS

7.3 Twilio in RCS

7.4 Sinch in RCS

7.5 Infobip in RCS

7.6 MessageBird in RCS

7.7 GSMA in RCS

7.8 Others in RCS

8. RCS Strategic Outlook and Recommendations

8.1 RCS Considerations for Mobile Network Operators

8.1.1 MNO Considerations involving Branded Calling

8.1.2 Branded Calling versus RCS Native Voice

8.1.3 Vertical-Specific Strategies: Where Voice Comes First

8.2 RCS Considerations for Enterprises and Brands

8.2.1 Enterprise and Brand Considerations for Branded Calling

8.2.2 Navigating the Shift to RCS Native Voice for Enterprise

8.2.3 Voice-First vs. Message-First: A Vertical-Driven Choice for Enterprise

8.3 RCS Considerations for CPaaS Providers and Aggregators

8.4 RCS Considerations for Technology and Platform Vendors

