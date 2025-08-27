Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 27 August 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 13/2025

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2025

The company has today published the Interim Report for H1 2025 (covering the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company’s website www.cemat.dk.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

