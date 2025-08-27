Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials Analysis Report, 2025 - Understand Global Trial Trends and Assess Clinical Trial Success Rates to Inform Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) clinical trials landscape. This report provides pivotal data on ALS clinical trials worldwide, detailing trial numbers, average enrollment in leading countries, and coverage by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, endpoint status, and sponsor type. Notably, the report highlights prominent drugs involved in active trials, identified by their number of ongoing studies.

Data in the report is sourced from the analyst's exclusive Pharma-Clinical Trials Database, which integrates information from over 80 diverse clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, and news sources globally. The database is rigorously updated to ensure accuracy and reliability, enhancing decision-making capabilities for stakeholders and facilitating the development of counter-strategies for competitive advantage.

Provides a global snapshot of clinical trials, detailing data by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, trial phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status.

Features an overview of key companies involved, with a complete list of their active trials, including trial titles, phases, and statuses.

Includes information on halted trials (terminated, suspended, withdrawn), with reasons for these outcomes.

Presents enrollment trends spanning the past five years, with the latest news from the last three months.

Empowers strategic business planning, especially concerning investment decisions.

Identifies optimal locations for conducting clinical trials, optimizing both time and financial resources.

Delivers top-level insights into the Global Clinical Trials Market, highlighting key business opportunities.

Provides a comprehensive understanding of trial counts and enrollment patterns within the global therapeutics market.

Aids in evaluating clinical trial success rates through comparative analyses of completed and uncompleted trials.

Supports in-depth clinical trial assessments at global, regional, and country-specific levels.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Biogen Inc.

ICON PLC

Cytokinetics Inc.

Sanofi

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nucleus Network Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Knopp Biosciences LLC

AB Science SA

