Still's Disease Market Research Report 2025-2035 | Pharma Leaders, Biotech Innovators, and Research Collaborations Drive Novel Cytokine Inhibitors, Combination Therapies, and Companion Diagnostics

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Still's Disease Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Route of Administration and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global still's disease treatment market is experiencing considerable expansion, driven by growing recognition of the disease, increased incidence of autoinflammatory disorders, and significant advancements in biologic and targeted therapies. Still's Disease encompassing adult-onset still's disease (AOSD) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) presents a serious health burden marked by persistent fever, rash, arthritis, and systemic inflammation, with complications affecting multiple organs. As awareness increases among healthcare providers and patients, particularly in developed regions with access to advanced rheumatology care, demand is rising for treatments that offer both acute symptom relief and long-term disease control. This growth is further driven by the expansion of cytokine-targeting biologics such as IL-1 and IL-6 inhibitors, which have reshaped treatment paradigms and improved outcomes for patients who are refractory to traditional therapies.



The market is being shaped by the recognition of still's disease as part of the broader spectrum of rare and orphan disorders, with heightened focus on high-risk and underserved populations, including children and adults facing diagnostic delays or chronic disease progression. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are prioritizing early intervention through precision medicine approaches, leveraging biomarkers such as ferritin and IL-18 to tailor therapy more effectively. Key therapeutic options now include IL-1 inhibitors such as anakinra and canakinumab, IL-6 inhibitors, and emerging agents such as rilonacept and anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibodies, which are demonstrating strong potential in clinical trials.



Improved healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, is playing a vital role in facilitating access to specialized care and biologic therapies. Enhanced public and clinical awareness, coupled with access to genetic testing and molecular diagnostics, is reducing diagnostic latency and enabling timely treatment. Favourable reimbursement policies, especially in North America and Europe, along with orphan drug incentives such as market exclusivity and fast-track approvals, are supporting innovation and broader market adoption. As treatment strategies become more patient centric and data driven, the development of next-generation therapies and biosimilars is expected to create new opportunities for affordable care.



Advancements in digital health technologies are also transforming disease management. The use of symptom tracking apps, remote consultation platforms, and electronic health record integration is enabling better monitoring of disease flares, adherence, and treatment response. These tools are particularly valuable in managing the chronic nature of Still's Disease and supporting multidisciplinary care approaches. Additionally, registries and real-world evidence platforms are providing critical insights into treatment patterns, safety, and long-term outcomes, further informing clinical decisions and payer strategies.



Despite the promising outlook, the still's disease market faces key challenges, including the high cost of biologics, limited availability of specialists familiar with the disease, and diagnostic complexity due to symptom overlap with other autoimmune or infectious conditions. In some regions, access to biologics remains constrained by pricing, regulatory hurdles, or weak healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, patient response to therapy can vary significantly, and some may experience disease relapse or resistance, underscoring the need for continued innovation and better disease monitoring tools. The rarity of the disease also complicates clinical trial recruitment and delays drug development timelines, while regulatory approval and reimbursement processes can be lengthy and regionally inconsistent.



The competitive landscape is increasingly dynamic, characterized by the presence of global pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotech innovators, and academic research collaborations. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and pipeline expansions are common, as stakeholders seek to develop more effective therapies and diagnostic tools for this complex condition. Investment in research and development is accelerating, with a strong focus on novel cytokine inhibitors, combination therapies, and companion diagnostics aimed at improving therapeutic precision and patient-centric outcomes.

The global still's disease treatment market is set for significant growth, driven by the development of targeted biologic therapies such as IL-1 and IL-6 inhibitors, and the emergence of novel agents such as anti-IL-18 antibodies and JAK inhibitors. Increasing disease recognition, especially in regions with improving healthcare infrastructure, is boosting early diagnosis and access to advanced treatments.

Regulatory incentives, including orphan drug designations and favourable reimbursement policies, are accelerating pharmaceutical investment and innovation. Rising awareness, biomarker driven treatment strategies, and digital health tools are further enhancing disease management and patient outcomes. Together, these factors position the still's disease market for sustained global expansion and improved quality of care.

Companies Featured

AB2 Bio Ltd

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Viatris Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Still's Disease Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Still's Disease Market (by Route of Administration), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Injectables

2.2 Oral

2.3 Others



3. Global Still's Disease Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3 North America Still's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1.3.1 U.S.

3.1.3.2 Canada

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Market Dynamics

3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Still's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.2.3.1 U.K.

3.2.3.2 France

3.2.3.3 Germany

3.2.3.4 Italy

3.2.3.5 Spain

3.2.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Market Dynamics

3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Still's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.3.3.1 Japan

3.3.3.2 China

3.3.3.3 India

3.3.3.4 Australia

3.3.3.5 South Korea

3.3.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.4.1 Market Dynamics

3.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast Rest-of-the-World Still's Disease Market, by Type ($Million), 2023-2035

3.4.3 Rest-of-the-World Still's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.4.3.1 Latin America

3.4.3.2 Middle East and Africa



4. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

4.2.3 Top Competitors

4.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

4.2.5 Key Personnel

4.2.6 Analyst View



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmwe0q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.