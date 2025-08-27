U.S. Animal Wound Care Market Report 2025-2030: Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, End-use, Region and Company

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Animal Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. animal wound care market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 316.2 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 466.0 million by 2030. This growth, driven by a 6.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, is largely attributed to the increasing ownership and humanization of companion animals, which has led to heightened demand for high-quality veterinary care.

As pet owners increasingly regard their animals as integral family members, the emphasis on pet health and well-being has become paramount. This shift has intensified the requirement for effective wound management, post-surgical recovery, and routine care. The American Veterinary Medical Association (2024) reports that 45.5% of U.S. households owned a dog and 32.1% owned a cat, illustrating the substantial pet populace fueling the demand for veterinary wound care across the nation.

As pet owners become more financially equipped to invest in preventive and therapeutic care, there's been a surge in the utilization of advanced wound care products. The growth of veterinary service networks further enhances market penetration, bolstering product demand in both urban and rural locales.

The market is witnessing a discernible transition from basic wound management products to advanced solutions that ensure faster healing and superior clinical outcomes. Products with antimicrobial agents, hypochlorous acid (HOCl), and regenerative technologies are gaining traction among veterinary professionals.

These innovations significantly reduce infection risks, alleviate animal discomfort, and offer ease of application across diverse care settings. The focus on evidence-based, efficient care is propelling adoption among veterinary clinics and pet owners, driven further by ongoing R&D and product diversification efforts by industry stakeholders.

Report Segmentation

This report provides a detailed analysis of revenue growth at the national level and explores the latest industry trends across various sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. The report segments the U.S. animal wound care market based on product, animal type, distribution channel, and end use.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures & Staplers Tissue Adhesive

Advanced Wound Care Products Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressing Film Dressing Hydrogel Dressing Others

Traditional Wound Care Products Tapes Bandages Dressing Absorbents Others

Therapy Devices

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Companion Animal Dogs Cats Horses Other (Small Mammals, Birds)

Livestock Animal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Retail

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Companies Profiled

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac

Neogen Corporation

INNOVACYN, Inc.

KeriCure Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing to stay ahead of the curve

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgbq5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.