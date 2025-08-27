Managed SD-WAN Market to Witness 31.6% CAGR During 2025-2034: Integration of Advanced Technologies and the Rise of Automation Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed SD-WAN Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed SD-WAN market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.60% between 2025 and 2034. The market is anticipated to be fuelled by surging automation in different end-use sectors and the growing adoption of advanced technologies.



Various enterprises are leveraging managed SD-WAN to manage network connections at faster speeds and with higher efficiency, which is fuelling the managed SD-WAN market expansion. In addition, rapid automation in sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, and healthcare, among others, is further boosting the adoption of managed SD-WAN to simplify network management, increase agility, and reduce overall expenses.



Key Trends and Developments



Increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, rise of remote work, and increasing need for security and 5G networks in enterprises are key trends influencing the managed SD-WAN market development.

Skyband, a Saudi Arabian company, has purchased a Jupiter System Gateway and 1,200 Hughes Jupiter Terminals to transform its VSAT network. It offers SD-WAN for satellite communication and dynamic in-route reconfiguration for improved efficiency and higher speeds.

GTT Communications Inc. has won ChannelVision Magazine's 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Best Technology in managed SD-WAN Services as it provides a reliable way to ensure network performance while reducing total cost of ownership.

Integrity360 has launched a managed service in Ireland, featuring Fortinet's Security Fabric and Secure SD-WAN. The service aims to simplify cybersecurity management, enhance work-from-anywhere capabilities, and provide 24/7 support.

Wakefern Food Corp. expanded its partnership with managed service provider Acuative to deploy a SD-WAN network across over 400 stores. It will enhance network performance, security, and resiliency.

Cisco has launched the Cisco Meraki India Region, a cloud-managed IT platform hosted locally. It provides secure networking, including SD-WAN, and addresses data storage and privacy needs for Indian businesses.

Tata Communications has launched a Unified/Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution in partnership with Versa Networks. The solution converges SD-WAN and secure service edge capabilities to provide enterprises with enhanced performance, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based applications



The growing adoption of cloud-based applications by enterprises is driving the demand for managed SD-WAN services. Managed SD-WAN enables seamless and secure connectivity to cloud resources, ensuring high performance and reliability.



Rise of remote work



Rising adoption of remote-work culture has led businesses to adopt managed SD-WAN services as it provides secure connectivity to remote employees, enabling them to access critical business resources from anywhere. This has positively impacted the managed SD-WAN market outlook.



Integration of security services



There is an increasing focus on integrating security services, such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), with managed SD-WAN offerings as this provides a single pane of glass for visibility and control, streamlining network management, lowering costs, and improving overall security posture.



Emphasis on tailored solutions for SMEs



While large enterprises have been early adopters of managed SD-WAN services, there is a growing focus on providing tailored solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Service providers are developing offerings that cater to their specific needs and budget constraints.



Managed SD-WAN Market Trends



With the growing emphasis on security, providers are offering SD-WAN services with advanced security features, including VPNs and firewalls, among others. Moreover, technologies like machine learning and AI are increasingly integrated into SD-WAN to improve security, reduce downtime, and optimise the performance of the network. These factors are driving managed SD-WAN market growth.



Another crucial trend in the market includes the increasing accessibility to 5G networks, which offer enhanced reliability, reduced latency, and fast speeds. This is expected to boost the demand for managed SD-WAN among small and medium-sized businesses. Therefore, the increasing demand for reliable, secure, and efficient network connectivity, coupled with the need for digital transformation and cost optimisation, is fuelling the adoption of managed SD-WAN services across various industries.

Managed SD-WAN Market Share



On-premises models dominate the market, however cloud-based models are witnessing faster rate of adoption.



The market is segmented based on deployment mode, with the on-premises mode being a significant contributor to the market growth. The on-premises mode offers better security and reliability as the data remains within the organisation's premises. This mode is preferred by enterprises that require high levels of control and customisation over their network infrastructure.



However, cloud models account for a significant portion of the managed SD-WAN market share. The heightening adoption of cloud-based managed SD-WAN across enterprises owing to its ease of deployment and enhanced connectivity is driving the segment's growth. In addition, cloud managed SD-WAN software can simplify operations and reduce bandwidth at lower costs, which is further escalating its demand across organisations.



Both SMEs and large enterprises require managed SD-WAN services that seamlessly integrate with existing network infrastructure, provide quality of service (QoS), ensure a positive user experience, and provide enhanced security assurance



Large enterprises, which have over 1,000 users, are the most significant contributors to the managed SD-WAN market growth. These enterprises typically have complex networks with multiple locations and diverse applications, requiring robust and secure connectivity solutions. This is driving the demand for managed SD-WAN services in large enterprises.



Medium-sized enterprises, with 99-1000 users, also benefit significantly from managed SD-WAN services. These organisations require cost-effective solutions to manage their distributed networks, reduce overall IT costs, and support their operations by controlling security and costs from a central hub.



Meanwhile, small enterprises, with fewer than 99 users, often require basic, single-site connectivity but still benefit from high-level, enterprise-grade security and reliability. Managed SD-WAN services provide SMEs with a reliable access to remote locations with cloud services.



Leading Companies in the Managed SD-WAN Market



Market players are focused on innovation in services to increase their market shares and expanding their offerings to cater to the growing demand for reliable, secure, and efficient network connectivity.



AT&T Inc.



AT&T Inc. is a leading telecommunications company which offers SD-WAN services to various businesses to support them optimise their WAN experience and performance. It was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Texas, the United States.



Tata Communications Ltd.



Tata Communications Ltd. is a company which offers services related to cloud management and hosting, managed security, and mobility and IoT, among others. It was established in 1986 and is headquartered in Maharashtra, India.



Open Systems AG



Open Systems AG is a leading IT service management company which provides high-end information technology security services, including purpose-built SD-WAN. The company was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.



Hughes Network Systems, LLC



Hughes Network Systems, LLC is a global leader in providing broadband satellite networks and services. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Maryland, United States, the company offers HughesNet, a high-speed satellite Internet service, managed network services, digital media services, network design and integration.



Other key players in the global managed SD-WAN market include Cato Networks Ltd., Blue Wireless, Masergy Communications, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., XRoads Networks, Inc. (ZeroOutages), and Turnium Technology Group, Inc., among others.



Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis by Region



Asia Pacific leads the market due to rapid digital transformation in China, India, and other APAC countries.



The Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market for managed SD-WAN. This can be attributed to the rapid improvements in broadband speeds and connectivity, especially across developing nations such as India and China. For instance, the government of India launched Digital India Initiative, which has increased broadband connectivity and reach. Similarly, the Bharat Net Project has connected around 200,000 gram panchayats with broadband connectivity, enhancing internet access in rural areas.



According to managed SD-WAN market report, India has also rapidly expanded its 5G network, with around 400,000 5G base stations set up, covering 97% of cities and more than 80% of the population. This has significantly improved mobile broadband speeds, with India now ranked 43rd globally in terms of median mobile broadband speed.



Meanwhile, North America is likely to grow at a healthy pace in the forecast period, owing to the high IT spending across well-established economies such as the United States, leading to a robust IT infrastructure modernisation. As per industry reports, worldwide IT spending is forecasted to grow by 8% in 2024, reaching a total of USD 5.1 trillion. This growth is driven by investments in cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and automation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Managed SD-WAN Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Managed SD-WAN Market by Type

5.5 Global Managed SD-WAN Market by Deployment Type

5.6 Global Managed SD-WAN Market by Enterprise Size

5.7 Global Managed SD-WAN Market by Industry Vertical

5.8 Global Managed SD-WAN Market by Region

6 North America Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Managed SD-WAN Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 AT&T Inc.

12.5.1.1 Company Overview

12.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.5.1.4 Certifications

12.5.2 Tata Communications Ltd.

12.5.3 Open Systems AG

12.5.4 Cato Networks Ltd.

12.5.5 Blue Wireless

12.5.6 Masergy Communications, Inc.

12.5.7 Aryaka Networks, Inc.

12.5.8 XRoads Networks, Inc. (ZeroOutages)

12.5.9 Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

12.5.10 Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

12.5.11 Others

