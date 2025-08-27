Passenger Ferries Market Growth Analysis (2025-2034) by Product Type, Application and Region Featuring MEYER WERFT, Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding Duclos Corp., and Blount Boats Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Ferries Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger ferries market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by the proliferation of low-cost airlines worldwide and increasing policies aimed at promoting tourism.

Passenger ferries offer unique advantages such as accommodating travelers and their baggage without the limitations commonly associated with air travel. This is fueling market demand. The robust growth of the tourism sector, particularly in the United States and Australia, is anticipated to bolster the market further. Ferries not only provide a quicker alternative to road transport but also appeal to environmentally conscious passengers, as they are less polluting. This is expected to contribute to global market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The report provides an extensive analysis based on several segments including:

Product Type: Monohull, Multihull

Application: Private, Commercial

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Market Share by Product Type

The multihull segment is witnessing significant growth in market share. Multihulls, such as catamarans, are increasingly preferred due to their reduced power requirements and superior hull slenderness, which decreases wave resistance and enhances speed. This segment growth is augmented by rising tourism and increased adoption of catamaran ferries globally.

Regional Market Insights

North America holds a substantial share of the passenger ferries market due to the adoption of ferries as a practical transport alternative and the growing demand for public waterway transport. The United States is predicted to continue driving market growth, supported by players like Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding Duclos Corporation and Nichols Brothers Boat Brothers.

In Europe, the market is growing due to the shift towards ferries for daily commuting as an efficient transport mode. Asia Pacific is also expected to see significant growth, fueled by an expanding tourism industry and government investments in maritime infrastructure, particularly in countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a comprehensive analysis using Porter's five forces model and a SWOT analysis. Major players in the market include:

MEYER WERFT GmbH & Co. KG: Established in 1795, MEYER WERFT is renowned for building large, modern cruise ships and is a leading shipyard globally.

Established in 1795, MEYER WERFT is renowned for building large, modern cruise ships and is a leading shipyard globally. Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding Duclos Corporation: Founded in 1955, this company specializes in producing steel and aluminum commercial vessels, including pilot boats and passenger vessels.

Founded in 1955, this company specializes in producing steel and aluminum commercial vessels, including pilot boats and passenger vessels. Blount Boats Inc.: Operating since 1949, Blount Boats Inc. specializes in designing, constructing, and repairing robust steel and aluminum vessels.

Other notable players include Nichols Brothers Boat Brothers, Fincantieri S.p.A., Greenbay Marine Pte Ltd., and Hijos de J. Barreras, S.A., contributing to the competitive landscape of the passenger ferries market.

