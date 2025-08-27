Electric Grills Industry and Business Outlook 2025-2034: Convenience, Health Trends, and Tech Innovations Drive Global Demand at 5.7% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Grill Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Grill Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 7 billion by 2034. Growth in the market is largely driven by increasing demand for convenient cooking solutions, rising disposable incomes, technological integration in appliances, and greater awareness of health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly shifting from traditional grilling methods to electric alternatives that are easier to operate, require less preparation time, and offer adjustable temperature settings suitable for both indoor and outdoor cooking.







Demand for user-friendly appliances is expanding, especially in urban households where time efficiency and ease of cleaning are essential. In addition, rising adoption is supported by the growing preference for healthier cooking methods that require minimal oil or fat, aligning with changing dietary habits. According to industry sources, demand for electric grills in several regions has recorded double-digit growth in recent years, reflecting evolving lifestyle choices and the shift toward modern kitchen equipment.



Technological advancements have become a key factor enhancing the appeal of electric grills. Features such as timers, automatic shut-off functions, and wireless connectivity not only improve safety but also streamline the cooking process. These innovations meet the expectations of consumers who seek speed, efficiency, and minimal maintenance in household appliances. Smart technology integration ensures that grills are capable of meeting modern culinary needs while enhancing user experience. The growing popularity of compact and versatile units that can cater to a variety of cooking styles is also fueling adoption worldwide.



By product type, the electric grill market is divided into portable and built-in models. The portable category dominated the market in 2024 with revenues of USD 2.3 billion and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2034. Portability is becoming a significant purchase factor as consumers increasingly engage in outdoor and leisure activities such as camping and picnics. These units are lightweight, compact, and easy to transport, offering greater flexibility than traditional grills that rely on charcoal or gas. Portables also appeal to users seeking space-saving solutions for smaller homes or urban apartments.



In terms of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor electric grills. Indoor grills held approximately 65.4% of the total market share in 2024 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2034. Indoor models have gained notable traction in metropolitan areas where outdoor space is limited. They allow year-round cooking regardless of weather conditions and are designed for easy cleaning and storage, which is a key factor for consumers living in compact residences. Their ability to deliver healthier meals with reduced fat content further boosts consumer preference.



The United States represents a major regional market, valued at USD 810 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising population in urban areas, coupled with a high proportion of apartment dwellers, supports strong demand for indoor electric grills. Increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with electric grilling, such as reduced fat retention in food, also contributes to market expansion. Moreover, U.S. consumers show a high acceptance of innovative cooking appliances that align with convenience-focused lifestyles.



Leading companies in the global electric grill market are focusing on innovation, user-friendly designs, and expanding product availability through diverse retail channels. Product development efforts emphasize energy efficiency, multifunctionality, and enhanced portability to cater to varied consumer needs. Manufacturers are also adopting advanced cooking technologies such as smokeless operation, precise temperature control, and durable non-stick surfaces to improve performance and ease of maintenance. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous investment in research and development to launch models that combine smart features with sustainable design elements. These initiatives strengthen brand positioning and help capture a larger share of the growing global demand for electric grills.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional trends

2.2.2 Product type trends

2.2.3 Voltage trends

2.2.4 Pricing trends

2.2.5 Application trends

2.2.6 End use trends

2.2.7 Distribution channel trends

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Convenient cooking

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Heightened focus on health and wellness

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Competition of traditional grilling methods

3.2.2.2 High initial cost

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 By region

3.6.2 By type

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements

3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks

3.7.3 Certification standards

3.8 Trade statistics (HS code-851660)

3.8.1 Major importing countries

3.8.2 Major exporting countries

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 Consumer behaviour analysis

3.11.1 Purchasing patterns

3.11.2 Preference analysis

3.11.3 Regional variations in consumer behaviour

3.11.4 Impact of e-commerce on buying decisions



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Portable

5.3 Built-in



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Voltage, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Up to 150 volts

6.3 151 -250 volts

6.4 251 -300 volts

6.5 More than 300 volts



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Indoor

8.3 Outdoor



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online

10.3 Offline



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 12 Company Profiles



The companies profiled in this Electric Grill market report include:

Black+Decker

Breville

Char-Broil

Cuisinart

Delonghi

George Foreman

Gotham Steel

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

Krups

Philips

Tefal (a brand of Groupe SEB)

T-fal

Weber

Wolf Gourmet

