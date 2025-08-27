Electric Grills Industry and Business Outlook 2025-2034: Convenience, Health Trends, and Tech Innovations Drive Global Demand at 5.7% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Grill Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Grill Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 7 billion by 2034. Growth in the market is largely driven by increasing demand for convenient cooking solutions, rising disposable incomes, technological integration in appliances, and greater awareness of health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly shifting from traditional grilling methods to electric alternatives that are easier to operate, require less preparation time, and offer adjustable temperature settings suitable for both indoor and outdoor cooking.
Demand for user-friendly appliances is expanding, especially in urban households where time efficiency and ease of cleaning are essential. In addition, rising adoption is supported by the growing preference for healthier cooking methods that require minimal oil or fat, aligning with changing dietary habits. According to industry sources, demand for electric grills in several regions has recorded double-digit growth in recent years, reflecting evolving lifestyle choices and the shift toward modern kitchen equipment.
Technological advancements have become a key factor enhancing the appeal of electric grills. Features such as timers, automatic shut-off functions, and wireless connectivity not only improve safety but also streamline the cooking process. These innovations meet the expectations of consumers who seek speed, efficiency, and minimal maintenance in household appliances. Smart technology integration ensures that grills are capable of meeting modern culinary needs while enhancing user experience. The growing popularity of compact and versatile units that can cater to a variety of cooking styles is also fueling adoption worldwide.
By product type, the electric grill market is divided into portable and built-in models. The portable category dominated the market in 2024 with revenues of USD 2.3 billion and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2034. Portability is becoming a significant purchase factor as consumers increasingly engage in outdoor and leisure activities such as camping and picnics. These units are lightweight, compact, and easy to transport, offering greater flexibility than traditional grills that rely on charcoal or gas. Portables also appeal to users seeking space-saving solutions for smaller homes or urban apartments.
In terms of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor electric grills. Indoor grills held approximately 65.4% of the total market share in 2024 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2034. Indoor models have gained notable traction in metropolitan areas where outdoor space is limited. They allow year-round cooking regardless of weather conditions and are designed for easy cleaning and storage, which is a key factor for consumers living in compact residences. Their ability to deliver healthier meals with reduced fat content further boosts consumer preference.
The United States represents a major regional market, valued at USD 810 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising population in urban areas, coupled with a high proportion of apartment dwellers, supports strong demand for indoor electric grills. Increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with electric grilling, such as reduced fat retention in food, also contributes to market expansion. Moreover, U.S. consumers show a high acceptance of innovative cooking appliances that align with convenience-focused lifestyles.
Leading companies in the global electric grill market are focusing on innovation, user-friendly designs, and expanding product availability through diverse retail channels. Product development efforts emphasize energy efficiency, multifunctionality, and enhanced portability to cater to varied consumer needs. Manufacturers are also adopting advanced cooking technologies such as smokeless operation, precise temperature control, and durable non-stick surfaces to improve performance and ease of maintenance. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous investment in research and development to launch models that combine smart features with sustainable design elements. These initiatives strengthen brand positioning and help capture a larger share of the growing global demand for electric grills.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Product type trends
2.2.3 Voltage trends
2.2.4 Pricing trends
2.2.5 Application trends
2.2.6 End use trends
2.2.7 Distribution channel trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Convenient cooking
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements
3.2.1.3 Heightened focus on health and wellness
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Competition of traditional grilling methods
3.2.2.2 High initial cost
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 By region
3.6.2 By type
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Trade statistics (HS code-851660)
3.8.1 Major importing countries
3.8.2 Major exporting countries
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Consumer behaviour analysis
3.11.1 Purchasing patterns
3.11.2 Preference analysis
3.11.3 Regional variations in consumer behaviour
3.11.4 Impact of e-commerce on buying decisions
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Portable
5.3 Built-in
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Voltage, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 150 volts
6.3 151 -250 volts
6.4 251 -300 volts
6.5 More than 300 volts
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Indoor
8.3 Outdoor
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.3 Commercial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.3 Offline
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
The companies profiled in this Electric Grill market report include:
- Black+Decker
- Breville
- Char-Broil
- Cuisinart
- Delonghi
- George Foreman
- Gotham Steel
- Hamilton Beach
- Kenmore
- Krups
- Philips
- Tefal (a brand of Groupe SEB)
- T-fal
- Weber
- Wolf Gourmet
