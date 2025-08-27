Oil & Gas FIDs in 2025 (H2 Edition): Brownfield Projects Dominate with Shah Deniz 3 and Aphrodite FIDs

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas FIDs in 2025 (H2 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the upstream sector, the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) was marked by a significant focus on conventional oil and gas projects, which led the field in terms of Final Investment Decision (FID) approvals. Brownfield projects notably dominated in size, judged by remaining reserves. Among these prominent projects, Shah Deniz 3 in Azerbaijan and Aphrodite in Trinidad and Tobago stood out, both receiving crucial FIDs in H1 2025.

Report Scope:

Detailed insights into upstream production projects that either targeted or received FIDs in 2025.

Comprehensive analysis of key projects within the midstream sector, poised for FID approvals.

Information on midstream projects earmarked to receive FIDs or confirmed in 2025.

Evaluation of major projects in the refinery and petrochemical domains set to secure FIDs.

Critical details of refinery and petrochemical projects that are targeted or have received FIDs in 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Upstream FIDs in 2025

Upstream Project FIDs Approved in H1 2025

Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2025

2. Midstream FIDs in 2025

Midstream Project FIDs Approved in H1 2025

Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2025

3. Downstream FIDs in 2025

Downstream Project FIDs Approved in H1 2025

Downstream Project Targeting FIDs in H2 2025

Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs

