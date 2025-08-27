Chemical Tankers Market Worth $55.67 Billion by 2034: Key Industry Players Drive Innovations and Capacity Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Tankers Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical tanker market, valued at approximately USD 36.19 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching USD 55.67 billion by 2034.

Increasing Demand for Stainless Steel Chemical Tankers for Exporting Chemicals Driving the Market

Chemical tankers constructed from stainless steel offer durability and a high strength-to-weight ratio. The thin walls of these ships enhance cargo capacity, making them ideal for exporting bulk chemicals. Their robust quality and excellent hygiene control reduce contamination risks, while properties such as fire and heat resistance and a non-porous surface are boosting this segment. The cost-effectiveness of stainless steel tankers over alternatives like coated tankers is expected to further fuel market growth.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market for Chemical Tankers

The Asia-Pacific region, powered by economic growth in countries like India and China, holds a significant market share. In India, increasing domestic demand for vegetable oils is likely to heighten reliance on imports, boosting the need for chemical tankers. The regional demand for sulphuric acid and methanol due to growing innovations in chemical manufacturing is also expected to drive market growth.

Increasing Application of Chemical Tankers for the Transportation of Vegetable Oils and Fats to Boost the Market Growth

Demand for chemical tankers to transport vegetable oils and fats is a key market driver. Chemical tankers ensure excellent temperature control, proper handling, and storage, essential for these reactive commodities. The international trading volume of vegetable oils is expected to boost demand for chemical tankers. Furthermore, the increasing preference for using chemical tankers to transport energy-fulfilling commodities will support steady market growth.

Over the forecast period, the deployment of type 1 and type 2 chemical tankers for carrying hazardous chemicals like sulphuric acid and caustic soda will enhance market momentum. Ongoing research and development to design tankers that comply with cleaning standards are expected to bolster future market expansion.

Key Players in the Global Market for Chemical Tankers

The report provides an analysis of key players: Bahri, Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL), Mol Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd., Odfjell SE, and Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd., among others. It includes details on their competitive landscape, capacity, developments such as mergers, acquisitions, investments, expansions, and more, using a comprehensive analysis framework based on Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis.

Market Segmentation

The chemical tanker market is segmented by product type, fleet type, fleet size, and material:

Product Type: Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils and Fats, Others

Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils and Fats, Others Fleet Type: IMO Type 1, IMO Type 2, IMO Type 3

IMO Type 1, IMO Type 2, IMO Type 3 Fleet Size: Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT), Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT), Deep Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT)

Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT), Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT), Deep Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT) Fleet Material: Stainless Steel, Coated

Regional markets include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0e1it

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.