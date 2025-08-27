Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Announces Early Launch Date and Final Presale Stage Amid Growing Market Interest

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a modular blockchain protocol integrating AI-driven smart contracts and advanced governance features, has confirmed an early launch date of August 30, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its development roadmap. The project is entering its final presale stage (Stage 7) at $7 per token, following strong community engagement and rapid fundraising.

To date, BTC3 has raised over $1.3 million and onboarded 5,500 users, reflecting strong interest ahead of the official launch. The presale will conclude within three days, offering a final opportunity for early supporters before the platform goes live.

Presale Details and Rewards

BTC3’s presale is structured to provide clear incentives for early participation. The concluding stage includes the “Everything Must Go” Bonus Event, featuring tiered token bonuses for participants based on contribution levels:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

$100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

$2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

$5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

This follows earlier staking rewards where Phase 6 delivered 166% APY. The final stage offers an enhanced 300% APY, aligned with BTC3’s token distribution model, which allocates 50% of its 45 million supply to staking rewards.

Platform Architecture and Governance

BTC3 introduces a modular architecture incorporating AI-powered smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy features, and a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus model. The Proof-of-Yield framework prioritizes sustainability and fair distribution, assigning 30% of supply to presale participants, 15% to liquidity, and 5% to reserves.

Governance on BTC3 is designed for transparency and resilience. Proposals undergo AI-based risk assessment before community voting, which employs quadratic weighting linked to decentralized identity (DID) reputations. Security measures include PoS checkpointing and an emergency veto mechanism to prevent malicious governance actions.

Influencer Buzz

Leading crypto voices are spotlighting BTC3:

Crypto Show praised its governance model and AI integration.



praised its governance model and AI integration. Bull Run Angel highlighted the transparent audits and reward structure.



highlighted the transparent audits and reward structure. Token Galaxy called BTC3E a significant step forward for stability in DeFi.





These endorsements confirm what the presale numbers already show: BTC3 is the presale investors trust and believe in. For updates, the team is active on X , fueling community momentum.

BTC3E: A Stablecoin for the BTC3 Ecosystem

In addition to its core token, BTC3 will introduce BTC3E, a USD-pegged stablecoin collateralized by BTC3. Stability is maintained through 150%+ collateralization ratios and real-time monitoring by AI-powered oracles. Automated liquidations are triggered when thresholds are breached, while governance determines stability fees and penalties, creating a flexible system for decentralized finance applications.

Trust Through Verification

Independent reviews reinforce investor confidence in BTC3. The project has passed the Cyberscope audit , the Solidproof audit , and the Spywolf audit . On top of this, the team has completed KYC verification , giving investors added reassurance that the project is built on transparency and compliance.

Community Engagement and Next Steps

BTC3’s team has been actively engaging its growing community through regular updates on X (formerly Twitter) and other channels. The early launch, combined with the final presale stage, represents a key phase in delivering the platform’s roadmap.

The presale concludes August 30, 2025, when BTC3 officially launches. Following the launch, staking programs, governance participation, and stablecoin deployment will roll out progressively, positioning BTC3 for long-term integration within decentralized finance ecosystems.

For additional details on the presale and upcoming launch:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com’

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

