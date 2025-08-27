New Chapter of "Sweet Industry" -- Chronicle of High-Quality Development of Guangxi's Sugar Industry

NANNING, China, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located in southern China, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leveraging its unique geographical location and climatic conditions, has become the country's largest base for sugarcane cultivation and sugar production. The sugar output of Guangxi's sugar industry has stably accounted for over 60% of China's total sugar production, making it a cornerstone of the nation's sugar industry.

Against this backdrop, a number of representative modern sugar enterprises have emerged in Guangxi. As one of the top 10 sugar enterprises in Guangxi, Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a private joint-stock group company with sugarcane sugar production and operation at its core, integrated with diversified industrial investments. Sungain Group owns a large-scale sugarcane planting base; it has not only successfully achieved a diversified development layout but also played a demonstration and leading role in promoting the transformation and upgrading of the sugar industry.

The development of Guangxi's sugar industry has yielded significant social and economic benefits. It has improved the comprehensive benefits of agriculture and become a crucial guarantee for the stable income of farmers in many sugarcane-growing areas. Secondly, the extension of the sugar industry chain -- such as the comprehensive utilization of sugar by-products -- has further enhanced resource utilization efficiency, enabling green and circular development. Additionally, the growth of sugar enterprises has provided strong support for local finances, promoting the construction of urban and rural infrastructure and the integration of regional economies.

Looking ahead, under the new-era guidelines of the national initiative to advance rural revitalization and coordinated regional development, and supported by relevant policies of the autonomous region government, Guangxi's sugar industry is continuously strengthening technological innovation and brand building, and accelerating its development towards high-end, intelligent, and green transformation. By effectively utilizing new technologies such as digital agriculture and smart manufacturing, it is actively promoting the integration of the sugar industry with emerging industries, forging a new pattern of modern sugar economy with Guangxi characteristics, and contributing "sweet strength" to driving economic prosperity and social progress in ethnic group areas.

Source: Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd.