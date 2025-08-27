Frozen Shoulder Syndrome Clinical Trials Review 2025 Featuring Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical, Endo International, and Lindmik Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Shoulder Syndrome - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial report delves into the comprehensive clinical trials landscape for Frozen Shoulder Syndrome. This report presents top-line data regarding clinical trials, highlighting trial numbers and average enrollment figures across leading countries globally. It extensively covers disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, endpoints, and sponsor types.

This vital resource also spotlights prominent drugs involved in ongoing trials, leveraging data from the analyst's proprietary Pharma - Clinical Trials database. With clinical trials compiled from over 80 diverse registries, conferences, journals, and news outlets worldwide, the database undergoes regular dynamic updates to ensure accuracy.

The report is an essential tool for enhancing decision-making capabilities, enabling the formulation of effective counter strategies to secure competitive advantages in the market.

Report Scope:

Offers a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape.

Provides top-level data related to clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status.

Reviews leading companies involved in clinical trials, detailing all trials (including title, phase, and status) associated with each entity.

Lists unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, withdrawn) alongside the reasons for their status.

Presents enrollment trend analysis over the past five years.

Features the latest news from the past three months.

Reasons to Buy:

Assists in crafting strategic business approaches for investment.

Identifies optimal locations for conducting clinical trials, maximizing time and cost efficiency.

Provides a high-level analysis of the Global Clinical Trials Market, pinpointing significant business opportunities.

Enhances understanding of trial counts and enrollment trends by country within the global therapeutics market.

Aids in evaluating clinical trial success rates by comparing completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended, or withdrawn) trials.

Facilitates the assessment of clinical trials at global, regional, and country levels.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Endo International PLC

Lindmik Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Beijing Foyou Pharma Co. Ltd.

Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research Co. Ltd.

Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

GSK PLC

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Guohai Biological Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

