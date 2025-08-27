Emerson appoints LifeSight as master trust provider

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSight, WTW’s UK defined contribution (DC) master trust, has been appointed by advanced electronics company, Emerson, to cover all active, deferred and drawdown members.

Emerson appointed LifeSight as its full master trust provider in October 2024, having originally engaged LifeSight to provide Drawdown solutions in 2020. LifeSight went live to Emerson members on 1st February this year and all asset transfers were completed by April. LifeSight’s appointment was intermediated by Muse Advisory.

Technology and member engagement were particularly important areas for Emerson, with LifeSight’s communications approach and mobile app providing an important boost to member engagement in their retirement savings.

Phil Lamb, Pensions Manager at Emerson, said “Having conducted a thorough review of the market we were very pleased to appoint LifeSight as our DC master trust provider. Its investment strategy, member communication and market-leading technology all stood out as the best fit for our members. LifeSight’s app has proven to be particularly popular with members since roll-out began, helping to increase engagement levels during this important transition.”

Jelena Croad, Head of LifeSight UK, said: “We have enjoyed a very strong relationship with the Emerson Pension Scheme since being appointed as Drawdown provider five years ago so we are delighted to have taken on full master trust responsibility for the scheme now too. The Emerson team have a very clear view of their members’ needs and conducted a thorough review of the market to find the right provider, so it’s a real endorsement to have been chosen to manage its members’ retirement savings.”

The addition of the Emerson Pension Scheme’s membership takes LifeSight to 430,000 members and over £24bn in assets under management secured.

