ZRG Accelerates Latin American Growth with Expansion in Mexico and Peru

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing full-service talent advisory firm in the world, today announced a major expansion of its footprint in Latin America with a deepened presence in Mexico and the launch of operations in Peru. Building upon its established market leadership in Brazil, ZRG is bolstering its capabilities in a dynamic region poised for explosive growth.

Leading ZRG’s expansion across Latin America are Eduardo Taylor and Gerardo Reynoso in Mexico, and Alvaro Collas in Peru. Together, they represent a unified regional team with deep experience in executive search, cross-border collaboration, and talent strategy. With a strong foundation in Mexico and Peru and active mandates across Central America, and the Andean region, this team is uniquely positioned to drive ZRG’s growth in Latin America.

“Our clients are navigating complex, fast-changing markets, and they need partners who can keep pace,” said Nate Frank, President of Executive Search at ZRG. “With a strong leadership position already in Brazil, our expansion of Mexico and into Peru enhances our ability to deliver the right talent solutions across the region, wherever our clients need us most.”

The expansion brings seasoned practitioners into the firm who not only have deep experience in different industries but also understand the cultural nuances of the diverse countries that comprise the region.

Collas advises boards and executive teams on aligning leadership with business strategy, drawing on more than two decades of experience across consulting, finance, mining, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Reynoso is a seasoned executive search partner, recognized for guiding C-suite and senior leadership appointments across consumer, retail, life sciences, among other sectors, throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Taylor brings 30 years of experience in executive search, specializing in industrial, consumer products, and family-owned businesses, as well as working with multinational corporations and Mexican conglomerates.



With this expansion, the firm adds 12 new team members in Latin America, enhancing its bench of seasoned professionals who bring both market insight and technology-enabled talent solutions. This growth underscores why ZRG continues to be the fastest-growing full-service talent advisory firm in the world: delivering data-driven tools, advanced technology, and a personalized touch at scale.

“This is an exciting moment for our entire Latin American team,” said Denys Monteiro, CEO of ZRG Brazil. “By welcoming new colleagues in Mexico and Peru, we are building momentum across the region, deepening the foundations we have been laying since 2016 and expanding our ability to partner with clients even more powerfully.”

The industry is at a critical inflection point: more and more clients are seeking partners who can combine a truly global platform with proprietary digital tools and the local, personalized touch of a boutique firm. ZRG’s model delivers on all three, providing leadership solutions that are faster, more transparent, and better aligned with how businesses compete today.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is the fastest-growing firm in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. In December 2018, RFE invested in ZRG to provide the tools and guidance needed to expand the company’s capabilities and product offerings on an international scale.