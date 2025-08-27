Caribbean citizenship by investment rules set to tighten as new law awaits approval

VIENNA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immigrant Invest, a consulting company specialising in residency and citizenship by investment, announces that the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia have agreed to adopt a single legal framework for citizenship by investment. The draft agreement, signed in July 2025, aims to harmonise regulations across the region.

Once enacted into national law, the legislation will tighten eligibility criteria and introduce new obligations for investors seeking Caribbean citizenship.

What changes are being discussed

Regional coordination will replace individual programs, introducing a common standard for citizenship across the Eastern Caribbean.

Key changes include:

Investors might need to spend at least 30 days in the country within the first 5 years. Applicants might be required to complete a national orientation course covering laws, history, and the political system. Each country may set a cap on how many passports can be issued per year. The first passport may potentially be limited to 5 years, with the possibility of a 10-year renewal only if the investor fulfils all conditions.

“Investors have a narrow window to apply under the current Caribbean CBI rules. If the new law is approved, we expect higher investment thresholds, longer processing times, and stricter eligibility criteria,” explains Lyle Julien, investment programs expert at Immigrant Invest. “Acting now allows families to secure second citizenship under favourable conditions and enjoy all benefits of a Caribbean passport .”

Current requirements for Caribbean citizenship by investment

The reforms are not yet in force. Until national parliaments approve the draft law, the current requirements will remain unchanged:

Investors do not need to live in the country. Applicants do not need to pass any exams; they must only pass a background check and verify the source of funds. There is no limit on the number of passports issued per year.

For now, investment thresholds remain the same:

Antigua and Barbuda citizenship — $230,000+;

— $230,000+; Dominica citizenship — $200,000+;

Grenad a citizenship — $235,000+;

— $235,000+; Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship — $250,000+;

Saint Lucia citizenship — $240,000+.

