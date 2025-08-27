Wound Care Industry Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Solventum, Johnson & Johnson Services (Ethicon), Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, and Molnlycke Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Biological Skin Substitutes, Sutures, Staplers), Wounds (Chronic, Acute)), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), and Region -Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market is forecasted to reach USD 30.48 billion by 2030, up from USD 22.22 billion in 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period. Key drivers include a rise in diabetic patients, trauma and burn cases, and an aging population. However, high costs of advanced wound care products may restrain growth.

The hospitals and clinics segment leads in market share by end users. Dominating the market landscape, hospitals and clinics are propelling the segment due to the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and surgical wounds necessitating medical expertise. This trend is attributed to a growing elderly demographic afflicted by chronic diseases like diabetes and vascular disorders, which increases hospital visits. Hospitals and specialized care centers offer a broad spectrum of wound care solutions, with experienced medical personnel ensuring superior treatment outcomes.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market. With demographic shifts, including a burgeoning elderly population and lifestyle-related ailments contributing to chronic wounds, coupled with increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid market growth. The region's medical tourism surge in countries like India, Thailand, and Singapore boosts surgical volumes, raising post-operative care demands, positioning Asia-Pacific to achieve the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Research Coverage

This market report explores product types, wound classifications, and end-users across five major regions, analyzing market dynamics like drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also provides competitive insights into market leaders and forecasts revenue trends across territories.

Leading market players include Solventum (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Smith+ Nephew (UK), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Molnlycke AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Identify market drivers like the growing geriatric population, and predisposing conditions to traumatic injuries and chronic diseases.

Understand the challenges including the expense of advanced wound care products, antimicrobial resistance, and the shortage of trained healthcare professionals.

Explore market penetration, R&D activities, and product development led by leading market players.

Gain insights into emerging geographic opportunities, technological advances, and home-care optimized solutions.

Leverage assessments of market diversification and evaluate competitive strategies of key players to enhance market presence.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Geriatric Population Rise in Cases of Traumatic Injuries Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Rising Incidence of Burn Injuries Rising Use of Regenerative Medicines for Wound Management Government Initiatives and Reimbursement Policies

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products Risks Associated with Advanced Wound Care Products Antimicrobial Resistance Challenges

Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Technological Advancements in Wound Care Home Care-Optimized Solutions

Challenges Lack of Trained Healthcare Professionals Limited Access to Wound Care Solutions in Underdeveloped Regions Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Measures for Complex Wound Healing Case Study 2: Evaluation of New Hydrocoll Hydrocolloid Dressing in Wound Care Case Study 3: Supported Self-Management of Hard-To-Heal Pressure Ulcers Using Simple 3-Step Framework Developed by Coloplast



Companies Profiled

Solventum

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (Ethicon)

Smith+Nephew

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke AB

Convatec Group PLC

Coloplast Group

Organogenesis Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

MiMedX Group Inc.

Owens & Minor

B. Braun SE

Essity Aktiebolag

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Mativ Holdings Inc.

Bioventus

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Baxter

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medline Industries, L.P.

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Advancis (UK)

MIL Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Pensar Medical

Haromed B.V.

Urgo Group

Direct Healthcare Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0t5a2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment