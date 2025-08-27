Probe Gold Announces Infill Drilling Results with Grades Up to 20.4 g/t Au Over 5.5 Metres (cut) at Novador Project, Quebec

Highlights:

Courvan Trend infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones with significant grades up to 20.4 g/t Au Over 5.5 metres (cut), 12.1 g/t Au over 4.0 metres , including 39.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and 7.0 g/t Au over 5.5 metres , including 34.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones with , including 39.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and , including 34.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metres. The recently completed 50,000-metre winter infill drilling program was designed to support the upcoming 2025 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which is expected by year-end.



TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study. Results from twenty-eight (28) infill drill holes, totaling 9,264 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 200 metres vertical depth and also high-grade gold intercepts deeper in the Creek deposit areas. (see figure 1 and table of selected drill results below).

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “All the results from the 50,000-metre infill drilling program at Novador are now in and have confirmed strong continuity of mineralization and highlighted significant expansion potential along strike and at depth across all gold trends. These results will support resource conversion and will be incorporated in the upcoming PFS. With major engineering contracts now in place, the PFS is advancing steadily, marking an important milestone in moving Novador toward development. We are also making meaningful progress on permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization. Supported by a strong treasury, we remain fully committed to positioning Novador as a top-tier gold development project.”

These latest in-fill drilling results will continue to enhance our 3D models with the addition of new high-grade intercepts at Creek. The Courvan Creek Zone remains open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Selected infill drill results from the Courvan Creek deposit drilling program are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone CO-25-538 358.0 360.0 2.0 21.8 New Including 359.0 360.0 1.0 40.1 New CO-25-539 97.0 101.0 4.0 8.6 Creek 007 Including 98.0 99.0 1.0 21.5 Creek 007 CO-25-541 104.7 106.0 1.3 17.3 New CO-25-541 112.0 113.0 1.0 40.3 New CO-25-541 127.0 132.0 5.0 6.8 Creek 004 Including 129.5 130.5 1.0 30.3 Creek 004 CO-25-542 413.0 419.5 6.5 2.9 Creel 015 Including 416.7 417.5 0.9 16.8 Creel 015 CO-25-542 470.0 487.0 17.0 1.4 Creek 017 Including 475.5 476.5 1.0 15.9 Creek 017 CO-25-542 648.5 652.0 3.5 3.7 Creek 024 Including 650.2 651.1 0.9 13.2 Creek 024 CO-25-545 389.0 397.0 8.0 1.3 Creek 015 CO-25-545 679.0 680.0 1.0 19.5 New CO-25-546 123.0 134.0 11.0 1.9 Bordure 004 Including 130.0 131.0 1.0 12.5 Bordure 004 CO-25-547 485.0 486.0 1.0 11.4 Creek 017 CO-25-547 537.0 543.0 6.0 3.0 New Including 539.0 540.0 1.0 10.5 New CO-25-547 561.5 564.8 3.3 5.4 New Including 562.5 563.8 1.3 11.0 New CO-25-548W2 544.0 552.0 8.0 2.4 Creek 019 Including 549.0 550.0 1.0 11.9 Creek 019 CO-25-550W1 610.0 613.0 3.0 5.6 New Including 610.9 612.0 1.1 14.9 New CO-25-550W1 665.0 667.0 2.0 5.0 New CO-25-550W1 694.0 698.0 4.0 12.1 Creek 023 Including 697.0 698.0 1.0 39.1 Creek 023 CO-25-550W1 713.5 719.0 5.5 41.1 Creek 024 (Uncut) Including 713.5 716.5 3.0 73.3 Creek 024 (Uncut) CO-25-550W1 713.5 719.0 5.5 20.4 Creek 024 (Cut) Including 713.5 716.5 3.0 35.3 Creek 024 (Cut) CO-25-552 485.0 491.0 6.0 2.4 Creek 017 Including 490.0 491.0 1.0 8.1 Creek 017 CO-25-552 508.5 512.5 4.0 3.3 New Including 508.5 509.5 1.0 8.2 New CO-25-553W1 346.4 350.5 4.1 2.4 Creek 014 Including 346.4 347.4 1.0 7.6 Creek 014 CO-25-553W1 531.8 537.1 5.3 4.6 Creek 019 Including 531.8 532.6 0.8 23.8 Creek 019 CO-25-556 127.0 131.0 4.0 3.7 Creek 004 CO-25-556 144.0 152.0 8.0 2.3 Creek 008 Including 148.0 149.0 1.0 8.3 Creek 008 CO-25-557 117.0 119.4 2.4 5.1 Creek 008 Including 117.8 118.6 0.8 13.2 Creek 008 CO-20-146W2 492.0 497.5 5.5 7.0 Creek 018 Including 493.0 494.0 1.0 34.1 Creek 018 CO-20-146W2 621.2 626.8 5.6 2.4 Creek 024

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Courvan Area Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results

Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere Mine and Creek sectors, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that intersect the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The veins encountered containing gold are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimetre-scale pyrite masses within the veins. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with a shear zone and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Vivien Janvier, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 842 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company’s gold resources in Val-d’Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1798-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,



Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer



For further information:

Please visit our website at www.probegold.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani

Vice-President of Investor Relations

info@probegold.com

+1.416.777.9467

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502df5c2-0338-4b1a-adfa-7af87c3bfdd4