Brazil Potash Leadership Invited to Annual Mura Indigenous Cultural Festival

CEO Matt Simpson, Interim President Raphael Bloise, and Advisory Board Director Con Steers Invited by Mura Indigenous Council - CIM to Participate in FECIM Festival, Reinforcing Strong Partnership



MANAUS, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO) a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Potash Project, today announced that CEO Matt Simpson, Raphael Bloise, Interim President of Potássio do Brasil and Advisory Board Director, Con Steers, have been formally invited by Mura Indigenous Council - CIM to participate in the annual Mura Indigenous Cultural Festival (FECIM) on August 29 and 30th, 2025.

The formal invitations from Mura Indigenous Council -CIM demonstrate the continued strengthening of the partnership between Brazil Potash and the Mura Indigenous communities surrounding the Autazes Potash Project. The invitations request the Company leaders' participation in community events during the festival at Jair Tupinambá Park in Autazes. In addition to these, a second invitation was extended by the Tuxaua and leaders of Aldeia Patauá, inviting Company leaders to a lunch in the village.

"We are deeply honored by these invitations from the Mura Indigenous Council - CIM and the Tuxaua and leaders of Aldeia Patauá," said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. "This reflects the genuine partnership we have built with the Mura people and their continued support for our project. FECIM represents an important celebration of Mura culture and our shared commitment to sustainable development."

The festival invitations follow the successful Preliminary Cooperation Agreement signed in January 2025, which formalized an important step towards building a "Mura Well Being" sustainable development program.

The Mura Indigenous Council (CIM), the legitimate representative of more than 18,000 Mura Indigenous people across the Madeira River region and have been key stakeholders in the development of the Autazes Potash Project.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the invitation to the Mura Indigenous cultural festival, project development timelines, construction advancement, production capacity, market demand projections, cost advantages, environmental benefits, and the status of the Company's project, government regulation, and environmental regulation. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in potash supply and demand, changes in competitive pressures, timing and amount of capital expenditures, changes in capital markets, currency and exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected geological or environmental conditions, changes in government legislation and regulations, political or economic developments in relevant jurisdictions, success in obtaining required licenses and permits, ability to secure project financing, and other operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

