CHTR INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: Charter Communications, Inc. Investors are Urged to Contact BFA Law before the October 14 Class Action Deadline (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Charter, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/charter-communications-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

Investors have until October 14, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Charter securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Sandoval v. Charter Communications, Inc., No. 1:25-cv-06747.

Why Was Charter Sued Under the Federal Securities Laws?



Charter is a leading broadband, or high-speed internet, connectivity company and cable operator. Charter participated in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”), which provided funding to Charter in exchange for subsidizing high-speed internet plans for low-income households. In June 2024, lack of federal funding caused the ACP to end, which led to customer declines at Charter.

During the relevant period, Charter told investors that the Company was executing a plan to minimize and move beyond risks that the end of the ACP had on customer declines and earnings. The Company stated that it had “managed the end of the affordable connectivity program successfully” and that “[t]he impact of the elimination of the ACP is now behind us.” As alleged, in truth, the impact from the ACP’s elimination was not behind Charter as the Company continued to experience internet customer and revenue declines from the program’s end.



The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On July 25, 2025, Charter announced its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported that total internet customers decreased by 117,000 during the quarter, which included approximately 50,000 disconnects related to the end of the ACP, nearly double from the prior quarter. On this news, the price of Charter stock declined $70.25 per share, or 18.4%, from a closing price of $380.00 per share on July 24, 2025, to $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/charter-communications-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Charter you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/charter-communications-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/charter-communications-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.