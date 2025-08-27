AWALL VR Announces Official Launch, Merging Advertising with Cryptocurrency-Powered Video Engagement

Tampa, FL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC, a U.S.-registered company (Florida • EIN: 93-4776481), today announced the official launch of AWALL VR, a cutting-edge global platform that combines cryptocurrency innovation with advertising and video engagement.





With its slogan, “AWALL VR. You Rate. You Rule.”, the company introduces a brand-new way for users to earn by watching and positively rating video trailers, advertisements, and music promotions, while advertisers benefit from higher visibility and audience credibility.

Strong Security & Insurance Guarantee

AWALL VR ensures user confidence through multiple layers of protection:

Custody by BUDDYINS INC with $1 Billion contractual guarantee.

Additional coverage from Arroyo Insurance Services, Inc.

Cold/hot wallet separation, advanced encryption, and multi-signature wallets.

On-chain transparency for all transactions.

This robust structure guarantees the highest standard of fund safety and platform reliability.

Innovative Business Model

AWALL VR pioneers a crypto-driven advertising ecosystem:

Users earn daily rewards by watching and rating ads/videos.

Advertisers receive enhanced promotion and higher ranking visibility.

Profits are distributed sustainably through advertising partnerships, not user deposits.

This creates a win-win ecosystem where both advertisers and users benefit.

Future Growth Plans

Expansion into AI-driven ad targeting to improve campaign effectiveness.

Development of a global content marketplace for video and ad distribution.

Strengthening collaborations with media outlets and blockchain networks.

Continuous upgrades to ensure multi-language global accessibility.

Company Credibility

Founded in 2023, AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC is a legally registered U.S. entity based in Florida, operating with full compliance to U.S. business laws.

The platform has been recognized by the Associated Press (AP) and over 300 global crypto/blockchain media outlets for its innovative approach to combining blockchain technology with advertising.

Media Contact:

AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC

Email: awallvr@awallvr.top

Phone: +1 769 228 8889

Website: www.awallvr.top

24/7 Online Customer Service: https://ajsfva.vip

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.