AWALL VR Announces Official Launch, Merging Advertising with Cryptocurrency-Powered Video Engagement

Tampa, FL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC, a U.S.-registered company (Florida • EIN: 93-4776481), today announced the official launch of AWALL VR, a cutting-edge global platform that combines cryptocurrency innovation with advertising and video engagement.


With its slogan, “AWALL VR. You Rate. You Rule.”, the company introduces a brand-new way for users to earn by watching and positively rating video trailers, advertisements, and music promotions, while advertisers benefit from higher visibility and audience credibility.

Strong Security & Insurance Guarantee

AWALL VR ensures user confidence through multiple layers of protection:

  • Custody by BUDDYINS INC with $1 Billion contractual guarantee.
  • Additional coverage from Arroyo Insurance Services, Inc.
  • Cold/hot wallet separation, advanced encryption, and multi-signature wallets.
  • On-chain transparency for all transactions.

This robust structure guarantees the highest standard of fund safety and platform reliability.

Innovative Business Model

AWALL VR pioneers a crypto-driven advertising ecosystem:

  • Users earn daily rewards by watching and rating ads/videos.
  • Advertisers receive enhanced promotion and higher ranking visibility.
  • Profits are distributed sustainably through advertising partnerships, not user deposits.

This creates a win-win ecosystem where both advertisers and users benefit.

Future Growth Plans

Expansion into AI-driven ad targeting to improve campaign effectiveness.

Development of a global content marketplace for video and ad distribution.

Strengthening collaborations with media outlets and blockchain networks.

Continuous upgrades to ensure multi-language global accessibility.

Company Credibility

Founded in 2023, AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC is a legally registered U.S. entity based in Florida, operating with full compliance to U.S. business laws.
The platform has been recognized by the Associated Press (AP) and over 300 global crypto/blockchain media outlets for its innovative approach to combining blockchain technology with advertising.

