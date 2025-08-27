AWALL VR Announces Official Launch, Merging Advertising with Cryptocurrency-Powered Video Engagement

Tampa, FL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC, a U.S.-registered company (Florida • EIN: 93-4776481), today announced the official launch of AWALL VR, a cutting-edge global platform that combines cryptocurrency innovation with advertising and video engagement.
With its slogan, “AWALL VR. You Rate. You Rule.”, the company introduces a brand-new way for users to earn by watching and positively rating video trailers, advertisements, and music promotions, while advertisers benefit from higher visibility and audience credibility.
Strong Security & Insurance Guarantee
AWALL VR ensures user confidence through multiple layers of protection:
- Custody by BUDDYINS INC with $1 Billion contractual guarantee.
- Additional coverage from Arroyo Insurance Services, Inc.
- Cold/hot wallet separation, advanced encryption, and multi-signature wallets.
- On-chain transparency for all transactions.
This robust structure guarantees the highest standard of fund safety and platform reliability.
Innovative Business Model
AWALL VR pioneers a crypto-driven advertising ecosystem:
- Users earn daily rewards by watching and rating ads/videos.
- Advertisers receive enhanced promotion and higher ranking visibility.
- Profits are distributed sustainably through advertising partnerships, not user deposits.
This creates a win-win ecosystem where both advertisers and users benefit.
Future Growth Plans
Expansion into AI-driven ad targeting to improve campaign effectiveness.
Development of a global content marketplace for video and ad distribution.
Strengthening collaborations with media outlets and blockchain networks.
Continuous upgrades to ensure multi-language global accessibility.
Company Credibility
Founded in 2023, AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC is a legally registered U.S. entity based in Florida, operating with full compliance to U.S. business laws.
The platform has been recognized by the Associated Press (AP) and over 300 global crypto/blockchain media outlets for its innovative approach to combining blockchain technology with advertising.
Join Today
Users worldwide can now register and start earning:
https://awallvr.com/#/reg?ref=773813
Invitation Code: 773813
At AWALL VR, your journey is simple: Watch → Rate → Earn → Share → Grow.
Media Contact:
AWALL ENTERPRISES LLC
Email: awallvr@awallvr.top
Phone: +1 769 228 8889
Website: www.awallvr.top
24/7 Online Customer Service: https://ajsfva.vip
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.