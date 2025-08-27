Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

September 3, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET

H.C.Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation

September 9, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET

Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Fireside Chat

September 15, 2025, at 11:00 am ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our lead asset, AVTX-009, is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). We’re also exploring additional opportunities to make an impact in prevalent indications that have significant remaining unmet needs. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that plays a central role in the pathogenesis of a wide range of human diseases.1 It activates immune cells that generate proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-17. Dysregulated IL-1β signaling is a major driver of inflammation, contributing to the progression of autoimmune disorders. IL-1β inhibition has proven effective in multiple immune mediated inflammatory diseases.1-3

References: 1Dinarello CA. Immunol Rev. 2018;281(1):8-27. 2Kany S et al. Int J Mol Sci. 2019;20(23):6008. 3Kimball AB et al. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology; March 8-12, 2024; San Diego, CA.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com