Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 27, 2025 -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit, 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, and Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings





