Western Communities Foundation Opens 2025 Grant Applications to Build Safer, Stronger Communities

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, is pleased to announce applications for the 2025 Community Infrastructure Grants are now open. From now until November 3, Canadian municipalities, non-profits, and community organizations are invited to apply for funding to support infrastructure projects that strengthen local communities.

Each year, WCF awards $5,000 grants to initiatives that build and improve publicly owned spaces, making our communities safer, greener, more inclusive, and better prepared for the future. These projects contribute to long-term community well-being by advancing climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, accessibility, sustainability, health and safety, and social connection.

“Strong communities are built through collaboration, care, and connection,” said Nancy Green-Bolton, Western Financial Group’s COO and WCF Board Chair. “These grants empower local leaders to create inclusive spaces that not only protect what matters, but also bring people together, foster meaningful relationships, and help communities thrive socially, emotionally, and physically.”

Since 2004, WCF has awarded over $2.4 million in infrastructure grants, supporting more than 490 projects across the country. The Community Infrastructure Grant Program is part of Western’s broader commitment to building Safe Places to live, work and play, so Canadians and communities can thrive.

Who Can Apply?

The Community Infrastructure Grants are open to:

Canadian municipalities

CRA-registered non-profit organizations

Community groups focused on infrastructure development



Projects must be publicly accessible and demonstrate measurable benefits to the community, including climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and inclusive design.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted until November 3, 2025. Full eligibility criteria and application details are available at: westernfinancialgroup.ca/CommunityInfrastructureGrants

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58bf1160-1aa8-4f14-999a-09d23932e28c