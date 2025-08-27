ECARX Receives ASPICE v4.0 CL3 Certification, Reinforcing Global Expansion and Technology Leadership

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Antora® 1000 Pro computing platform has received Automotive SPICE (ASPICE) v4.0 Capability Level 3 (CL3) certification – the highest rating under the ASPICE standard. This adds to ECARX’s growing portfolio of certifications - prerequisites for collaboration with leading automakers – and underscores its commitment to building a robust, fully compliant infrastructure as the foundation for its accelerated global expansion and continued innovation.

Since first securing ASPICE v3.1 CL2 certification in September 2020, CMMI CL3 accreditation in May 2022, and ASPICE v3.1 CL3 certification in August 2022, ECARX’s technical team across China, Sweden, Germany and other key R&D centers has methodically established a scalable, compliant software-development backbone that strengthens its competitive positioning. ECARX is also developing its products in compliance with ISO26262 and ISO21434 for functional safety and cybersecurity standards. This adherence has further enhanced its competitive edge and provides a robust foundation for expanding its presence in the global market.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented: “Achieving ASPICE v4.0 CL3 is a testament to our relentless focus on R&D capability, quality control and process maturity. This certification not only validates the strength of our global R&D system but also sets the platform for us to support large-scale global mandates such as the ongoing project with Volkswagen Group where we provide solutions for their vehicles around the world. With the addition of this certification, we are building a platform to drive the next phase of our global expansion and meet the strict compliance requirements of global automakers.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

